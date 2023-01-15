Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel Location

The site is the latest company restaurant to be approved for a liquor license.

Cracker Barrel Photo by iStock

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., doing business as simply Cracker Barrel, is an American chain of restaurant and gift stores with a Southern country theme. The company was founded by Dan Evins in 1969. Its first store was in Lebanon, Tennessee; the corporate offices are located at a different facility in the same city. The chain's stores were at first positioned near Interstate Highway exits in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States, but expanded across the country during the 1990s and 2000s.

Though the entity remains a stalwart, it has been — like much of the industry — financially challenged in recent years. As a strategy to improve existing business, many of the company’s locations are now serving alcohol.

Now another longstanding location has been granted a liquor license, this one in Pennsylvania.

Cracker Barrel, 2023

According to a January 12th report by Patch.com, entitled “Cracker Barrel Gets Liquor License For Bensalem Township Location,” this entity is but the latest to garner the approval as several of the company’s other restaurants around the country are already serving alcohol and have been for some time.

As excerpted from the report: Cracker Barrel is getting a liquor license as the national chain moves to add beer, wine, and cocktails as a limited menu addition across its Pennsylvania restaurants. Representatives of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store appeared before the Bensalem Township Council at Monday's meeting to request a liquor license transfer so it can begin the offerings at its location on 3611 Horizon Boulevard…

Reportedly the move has been widely supported by locals and employees alike.

The report goes on to state, quoting company attorney Ken McDermott: Council members expressed interest in the fact that the chain, known for its wholesome family image, homestyle menu, and nostalgia-influenced merchandise, would consider selling alcohol. "You may be a little surprised," McDermott said. "Customer feedback across the board said that it would be nice to have beer or a glass of wine or cocktail with dinner."

It should be noted Cracker Barrel is entirely company-owned and locations are not franchisable.

Conclusion

The liquor license approval, a transfer from the defunct Slide Tom's Bristol LLC, was widely expected to succeed per industry analysts.

Thank you for reading.