Two Longstanding Mall-Based Chick-fil-A Locations Have Recently Closed; Another Will Reopen January 30th

Joel Eisenberg

It is unknown if the two permanent closures were based on related business decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQVnS_0kFDidDQ00
Chick-fil-APhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Cleveland.com, DeCaturish.com, and FOX59.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Chick-fil-A fast food chain for NewsBreak.

Since the end of last year, two mall-based locations have permanently shuttered while another is reopening on January 30th following renovations.

Are these events representative of larger company plans?

Let us explore further.

Chick-fil-A, 2023

According to a January 12th updated report from Cleveland.com, entitled “This Northeast Ohio Mall’s Chick-fil-A Has Closed,” the entity will not reopen as the closure is permanent.

As excerpted from the article: Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches to hungry mall shoppers at a time before standalone Chick-fil-A restaurants were common. But its 33-year run ended on December 31.

The closure is thought to be strategic in nature.

A second permanent location also shuttered at the same time, this one in Indiana, though the company has yet to give a formal reason. FOX59.com reported on the matter, in its piece titled “Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A Closes.”

The article stated: The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular chicken restaurant ceased operations on Dec. 31 following “20 years of happy memories and service.”

Though both closures had taken place in shopping mall locations, the company has not indicated any formal relationship as it regards their decision-making.

While these locations recently shuttered, however, another has temporarily closed due to a current remodel. Per Decaturish.com’s January 12th report, “Biz Bits: N. Druid Hills Chick-fil-A Closing Temporarily, Brush Sushi Opening in Buckhead,” this location will reopen at month‘s end.

From the article: The North Druid Hills Chick-fil-A, located at 2340 N. Druid Hills Road, will be closed from Jan. 13-29 for remodeling, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. “During this time, we will receive remodeling improvements to our Drive-Thru and Dining Room areas. We apologize for the inconvenience, but our team can’t wait to see you when we reopen on Jan. 30,” the Facebook post says.

Conclusion

As many U.S. shopping malls are seeing substantially lower foot traffic than in recent years, it may not come as a surprise to see further restaurant (and store) closures therein.

Though likely, it is nonetheless speculation to state the two Chick-fil-A sites permanently closed due to issues related to underperformance as the company has not verified as much.

Whether these events are indeed representative of larger company plans remains to be seen.

Regardless, in the event of pertinent updates on these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
156K followers

