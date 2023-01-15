Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its Future

Rumors and customer concern have permeated online regarding the longstanding location’s “closure.”

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and CBSNews.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Galleria Dallas shopping mall: The Galleria Dallas is a shopping mall and mixed-use development located at the intersection of Interstate 635 and the Dallas North Tollway in the North Dallas neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, United States. It was originally developed by Hines Interests Limited Partnership in 1982… The mall features Banana Republic, The Westin Galleria, Macy's, Pottery Barn, Nordstrom, American Girl, Gap, and Old Navy among its tenants.

The Galleria Dallas is said to be modeled after a similar mall also developed by Hines, the Houston Galleria, and like that destination also includes an ice rink and glass vaulted ceiling.

Now comes word that the prime Dallas, Texas shopping mall has been sold, and subsequent online rumors as to its future have caught the attention of the entity’s general manager.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a recent CBSNews.com report, “Galleria Dallas is Not Closing, Says Mall General Manager,” online rumors as to the mall’s closure has prompted a rebuke from one of the entity’s top-level executives.

As excerpted from the article: One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records , UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.

The rumors spread quickly throughout social media, as had waves of customer consternation, and both were subsequently addressed.

The article further stated: Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these and related matters, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.