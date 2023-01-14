Elyria, OH

56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly Likely

Joel Eisenberg

Plans are reportedly being discussed, among them the end of retail shops.

Midway Mall

Author's Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and ChronicleT.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and highly-attributed overview of Elyria, Ohio’s Midway Mall: Midway Mall is a 940,174 sq ft (87,345 m2) square foot regional shopping mall in Elyria, Ohio. Lorain County's only enclosed regional mall, it sits on Ohio State Route 57, about 1/8 mile from Interstate 80 (the Ohio Turnpike) and Interstate 90. Anchored by Dunham's Sports , it is a dead mall with only around 20 stores and services.

After several years as a mainly desolate property, the Midway Mall has been closed.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2022

According to a January 12th report from ChronicleT.com, Lorain County Port Authority to Buy Midway Mall, plans for Ohio’s longstanding mall, once sold, remain in question.

As excerpted from the report: The Port Authority voted unanimously to buy a 58-acre portion of the mall including the interior portions and sections of the mall owned by Industrial Commercial Properties including Sears, Sears Auto Center and Dillard’s. Lorain County Port Authority Executive Director Jim Miller said the purchase was the first step in a long process and the authority is excited to move forward in redeveloping an area of need.

In terms of reaching the redevelopment stage, Miller said next steps involve the final stages of closing on the property, but he declined to disclose the agency's formal plans for the property thereafter, if indeed they had been determined.

One potentially troubling aspect for several of the mall’s patrons include previously-stated plans to move away from retail, and replacing those stores in part with The Cleveland Clinic as the anchor tenant with, quote, “accompanying health and wellness and light industrial businesses.“

The article went on to state formal plans are presently being decided: Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield was ecstatic and offered his full support in working with the Port Authority to bring the Midway Mall property back to productive use. “I'm in full support of working together to continue to get this mall redeveloped and get some good-paying jobs back in our community. So looking forward to working with Jim (Miller) and the rest of you all to get this thing redeveloped and getting an asset in our community...”

Conclusion

This is a developing story.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

