Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts

Joel Eisenberg

Word of this issue has been debated online for several years.

WalmartPhoto byCorporate.Walmart.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Introduction

Walmart has been scrutinized by consumers, company employees, and industry executives for several years and for many reasons. Among those reasons have been issues related to their security systems.

For example, a September 6th, 2022 article from BusinessInsider.com, Walmart is Facing a Class Action Suit For Allegedly Violating an Illinois Privacy Law by Using Surveillance Cameras and Clearview AI's Facial Recognition Database, detailed one of those related issues.

As excerpted from the article: A lawsuit seeking class action status filed Thursday alleges that Walmart violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems," as well as the software and database provided by the facial recognition company Clearview AI. The plaintiff — James Luthe, a citizen of Illinois —  alleges that Walmart's Illinois stores have unlawfully collected, stored, and used biometric data without getting the informed written consent of him and other customers, or getting the proper data retention and destruction policies.

Now comes word of another controversy that in fact is not so new.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

Per a January 13th report from BestLifeOnline.com, “7 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees,” an alleged security-related issue regarding Walmart cameras has caused a new wave of controversy.

As excerpted from the article: Walmart's security cameras aren't messing around. According to a former employee who goes by @obeygoddess on TikTok, they offer complete coverage of the store and are so high definition that you can zoom in to read a shopper's text messages. "One of the first things they did [during training] was bring us to the loss prevention room and zoom in so far [on a camera image] that you could literally read the date on the newspaper," she says in a viral video. "They were trying to show us that if you steal from Walmart they will see."

Many self-identified former and current Walmart employees have taken to Reddit and Quora to not only corroborate the claims, but to link back to posts from prior years that have alleged the same thing.

Walmart has not as of press time directly addressed queries on the matter, though “in-store technology” is listed on the entity’s corporate website as a means to collect customer information.

The statement, it should be noted, is general and does not necessarily indicate specifics as referenced in this article.

Conclusion

This is a developing story.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

