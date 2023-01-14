List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month

Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold.
This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
Beginning in the last quarter of 2022, I have written extensively about mass U.S. shopping mall closures primarily due to common decreases in foot traffic in recent years. COVID-19 has been a certain contributor but far from the only one; statistically, many remaining older malls have been suffering from financial challenges for several years prior.
The latter-end of 2022 has seen a spate of announcements, sometimes several weekly, regarding such closures.
It should be noted that these malls are located throughout the country, and save for one instance owned by distinct entities.
U.S. Shopping Malls, 2023
What follows is a list of recent or upcoming U.S. shopping mall closures or related statuses, underscored with supportive links and excerpts.
- Pennsylvania’s Montgomery Mall. According to a recent BucksCountyCourierTimes.com report, “Montgomery Mall Retailers, Shoppers Await Word on Future Under New Kohan Ownership,” the new owner of the stalwart mall is deciding on strategies as to its future: Montgomery Mall has struggled since before the pandemic, and, under new ownership, many worry about its fate.. Shopkeepers in the mall said they had received little or no information about plans to attract shoppers during the holiday season. Located in the mall parking lot, the Bertucci's and Outback Steakhouse restaurants had customers. At the Chick-fil-A next door, a line of drive-thru customers encircled the restaurant. Yet few cars were actually parked outside the mall.
- Galleria at White Plains, New York. A December 22 report from WRRV.com, White Plains Galleria Closing For Massive New Venture, detailed both the history of the New York location and its upcoming closure: The Galleria at White Plains, a popular Westchester County shopping mall, will be closing their doors come March 2023. Since 1980, the Galleria at White Plains has been a prominent shopping location for Westchester residents, but come March 2023 it appears that shopping will be no more in White Plains. (The 43-year-old entity has since been confirmed as closing in March. See here.)
- Eastland Mall in Ohio. A December 28th report from Dispatch.com, “Eastland Mall to Close Later This Week After 54 years in Columbus,” detailed the then-latest U.S. mall closure: Eastland Mall, an East Side landmark for more than five decades and once a shopping mecca for Greater Columbus residents, is shutting down at the end of this week, according to the Columbus city attorney's office. "The mall is closing," said Pete Shipley, a spokesman for City Attorney Zach Klein. Saturday is to be the last day, he said. (The mall closed on December 27th, earlier than planned.)
- The Gallery at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, Virginia. According to a report from WTKR.com, entitled “After 5 Decades in Norfolk, Military Circle Mall Sees Last Holiday Season,” the Virginia stalwart will be well-missed by locals: The Norfolk Mall was once a staple in the city. It will soon be coming to an end when the mall closes at the beginning of January 2023. Shoppers say they are saddened to see the mall close. "I feel sad. I’m from New York and moved here 20 years ago. Since then, I’ve been coming to this mall. This is the main mall I come to, I shop and bring my kids here," Antoine Williams, a shopper said. The mall has been open since 1970. It was once a thriving mall in Norfolk.
- 24 U.S.-Based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shopping malls were put up for sale last year and several have been sold.
- Georgia’s Savannah Mall. According to a January 6th report from WTOC.com, “Savannah Mall Closing Next Week, Some Stores Staying Open,” the shopping destination’s last day of business was January 12th but its exterior chains such as Target and Dillard’s are remaining open with no plans to shutter: With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the area. District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee says he’s been in close contact with the new owners of the Savannah Mall property, BCHM Investments, to make sure what’s next for this property is something the community here wants and will enjoy.
Other malls are expected by industry analysts to close this year, as a targeted Google search will verify, but official word has yet to be announced.
Conclusion
Unfortunately, the trend towards mall closures shows no sign of abating. As more people shop online than ever before, and others look to higher-end or upgraded shopping and lifestyle destinations, older malls continue to be widely regarded as remnants of the past.
This is a developing story. As ever, in the event of further updates on these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.
