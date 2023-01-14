List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month

Joel Eisenberg

Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01brGm_0kEmYuhD00
Galleria at White PlainsPhoto byGalleriaatWhitePlains.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

Beginning in the last quarter of 2022, I have written extensively about mass U.S. shopping mall closures primarily due to common decreases in foot traffic in recent years. COVID-19 has been a certain contributor but far from the only one; statistically, many remaining older malls have been suffering from financial challenges for several years prior.

The latter-end of 2022 has seen a spate of announcements, sometimes several weekly, regarding such closures.

It should be noted that these malls are located throughout the country, and save for one instance owned by distinct entities.

Let us explore further.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2023

What follows is a list of recent or upcoming U.S. shopping mall closures or related statuses, underscored with supportive links and excerpts.

  • Pennsylvania’s Montgomery Mall. According to a recent BucksCountyCourierTimes.com report, “Montgomery Mall Retailers, Shoppers Await Word on Future Under New Kohan Ownership,” the new owner of the stalwart mall is deciding on strategies as to its future: Montgomery Mall has struggled since before the pandemic, and, under new ownership, many worry about its fate.. Shopkeepers in the mall said they had received little or no information about plans to attract shoppers during the holiday season. Located in the mall parking lot, the Bertucci's and Outback Steakhouse restaurants had customers. At the Chick-fil-A next door, a line of drive-thru customers encircled the restaurant. Yet few cars were actually parked outside the mall.
  • Galleria at White Plains, New York. A December 22 report from WRRV.com, White Plains Galleria Closing For Massive New Venture, detailed both the history of the New York location and its upcoming closure: The Galleria at White Plains, a popular Westchester County shopping mall, will be closing their doors come March 2023. Since 1980, the Galleria at White Plains has been a prominent shopping location for Westchester residents, but come March 2023 it appears that shopping will be no more in White Plains. (The 43-year-old entity has since been confirmed as closing in March. See here.)
  • Eastland Mall in Ohio. A December 28th report from Dispatch.com, “Eastland Mall to Close Later This Week After 54 years in Columbus,” detailed the then-latest U.S. mall closure: Eastland Mall, an East Side landmark for more than five decades and once a shopping mecca for Greater Columbus residents, is shutting down at the end of this week, according to the Columbus city attorney's office. "The mall is closing," said Pete Shipley, a spokesman for City Attorney Zach Klein. Saturday is to be the last day, he said. (The mall closed on December 27th, earlier than planned.)
  • The Gallery at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, Virginia. According to a report from WTKR.com, entitled “After 5 Decades in Norfolk, Military Circle Mall Sees Last Holiday Season,” the Virginia stalwart will be well-missed by locals: The Norfolk Mall was once a staple in the city. It will soon be coming to an end when the mall closes at the beginning of January 2023. Shoppers say they are saddened to see the mall close. "I feel sad. I’m from New York and moved here 20 years ago. Since then, I’ve been coming to this mall. This is the main mall I come to, I shop and bring my kids here," Antoine Williams, a shopper said. The mall has been open since 1970. It was once a thriving mall in Norfolk.
  • 24 U.S.-Based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shopping malls were put up for sale last year and several have been sold.
  • Georgia’s Savannah Mall. According to a January 6th report from WTOC.com, “Savannah Mall Closing Next Week, Some Stores Staying Open,” the shopping destination’s last day of business was January 12th but its exterior chains such as Target and Dillard’s are remaining open with no plans to shutter: With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the area. District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee says he’s been in close contact with the new owners of the Savannah Mall property, BCHM Investments, to make sure what’s next for this property is something the community here wants and will enjoy.

Other malls are expected by industry analysts to close this year, as a targeted Google search will verify, but official word has yet to be announced.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, the trend towards mall closures shows no sign of abating. As more people shop online than ever before, and others look to higher-end or upgraded shopping and lifestyle destinations, older malls continue to be widely regarded as remnants of the past.

This is a developing story. As ever, in the event of further updates on these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping Malls# Stores# Restaurants# Money# Business

Comments / 25

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
156K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Oswego, NY

Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently Closing

The entity has held a key spot in a prime shopping center since 1977. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, Syracuse.com, and OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.

Read full story

80% Of U.S. Shopping Malls Estimated by Industry Analysts to Permanently Close Within 10 Years

In an era when dozens of malls are shuttered or sold yearly, experts discuss likely reasons for the ongoing decline. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coresight Research, WSJ.com, CNBC.com, and Google.com.

Read full story

List of Multiple Major U.S. Shopping Centers Announced as Sold This Week; Fate of Businesses and Future Plans Uncertain

At least five locations in various states have recently consummated sales. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenterBusiness.com and ReBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
Elyria, OH

Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing Stores

The loan to purchase the property was $13.9 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MorningJournal.com, and MidwayMallShopping.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Plans For Bloomingdale’s Closings in 2023

As Macy’s announces they are nearing the end of their previously announced store closings, Bloomingdale’s stores under their purview continue to be scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Yahoo.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Update: 32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This Month

Reports of the U.S. shopping mall closure are now in dispute, as district alderman states some stores will remain open despite widespread claims and stores remaining currently shuttered to the public.

Read full story

International Age-Reversal Study Discovery Called “A Major Breakthrough” by Scientists and Physicians

The conclusion of a much-lauded 13-year study is raising hopes in the scientific and medical communities. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:HarvardMagazine.com, Fool.com, HMS.Harvard.edu, and Cell.com.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently Closed

The closure has been called “unexpected” by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and SFGate.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closes

The entity was previously reported as shuttering, though the company’s stated reason for the closure has been widely questioned by industry analysts due to the location’s alleged foot traffic and recent closings of two other stores.

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

Banana Republic to Permanently Close January 28 at Major U.S. Mall

The closure is among the parent company’s spate of previously announced permanent shutterings of both Gap and Banana Republic locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CTInsider.com.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain Future

An iconic Walmart store, ravaged by fire, was to be temporarily closed. The store has yet to reopen, no work has been done, and now analysts are casting doubt as to its future. Furthering that doubt, Google currently lists the store as “permanently closed.”

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question

The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
12 comments
Calhoun, GA

Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling

Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Sterling Heights, MI

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment

The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.

Read full story
50 comments

Subway Reportedly Exploring a Sale, Following Years-Long Losses of Thousands of Restaurants

The entity had lost thousands of locations in recent years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GrouperSandwich.com, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Dublin, CA

Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently Closed

The location was the first to be announced this year as shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and SFGate.com.

Read full story
29 comments
Indiana State

JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question

The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.

Read full story
158 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.

Read full story
20 comments
Beachwood, OH

Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently Closed

The entity has been confirmed by the company as permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ClevelandJewishNews.com and KSDK.com.

Read full story
52 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023

Four new closures throughout the country have been identified for the first quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, ScrapeHero.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy