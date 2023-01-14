Bridgeport, WV

Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently Closing

Joel Eisenberg

The entity itself is not shuttering, though eight stores are in the midst of closing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siiVa_0kEjUv0Z00
JOANN FabricPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CBS8.com, FootwearNews.com, Twitter.com, and WMAR2News.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the JOANN Fabric and Craft chain for NewsBreak. My December 8th article, “JOANN Stores Permanently Closing Multiple Locations. What This Means For the Struggling Company,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to addressing a spate of upcoming store closures and rumors regarding the long-term health of the company itself.

My article excerpted a recent CBS8.com report that directly refuted those rumors. Titled “No, JOANN Fabric Isn’t Going Out of Business or Closing Most of its Stores,” the report stated: JOANN “has no plans to close its physical stores,” despite “unfounded reports” that the company is doing so, Shauntina Lilly, the company’s public relations manager, told VERIFY in an email. A manager at a JOANN store in Spokane, Washington, also confirmed that the store isn’t going out of business and doesn’t have any plans to close. The company is expected to close eight out of its more than 800 stores throughout the country over the next three months, and some team members who work at those closing stores may receive severance packages, Lilly added. 

Lily went on to state: “In alignment with standard brick and mortar business processes, JOANN closes stores occasionally while simultaneously investing in, and opening brand new stores to best meet the needs of our customers,” Lilly wrote in an email. 

The eight closures in question have begun, and nothing appears to have changed as far as the company’s stance on the matter.

Let us explore further.

JOANN Fabric and Craft, 2023

FootwearNews.com, in its piece titled “Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business,” listed two of the locations presently in the midst of closing:

Keene, New Hampshire: 401 West St., Keene, NH 03431

Bridgeport, West Virginia: 2399 Meadowbrook Mall Rd., Bridgeport, WV 26330

WMAR2News.com has listed a further closure in Maryland: JOANN fabrics and crafts store is closing its Cockeysville store this month, and the building is set to be replaced by an Aldi supermarket. JOANN confirmed that its last day of business at the Church Lane Center, on York Road near Cranbrook Road, is Jan. 15.

In response to a Twitter query to make public a list of locations that are closing, a JOANN Fabric and Craft representative responded with the following: Hi! There is not a list of stores that is closing in January. Any store closures that we have planned are part of our normal business evaluation process. We are definitely not going out of business or having any mass store closures.

As the other upcoming closures are individually confirmed by the company, they will be listed in a followup.

Conclusion

Nothing has changed since my prior article on the company as far as long-term intent. As of press time, JOANN Fabric and Craft is adamant it is remaining in business, and the reasons behind the stores announced as closing are strategic in nature.

In the event of pertinent updates on the matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# JOANN# Stores# Money# Business# Retail

Comments / 4

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
156K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Bloomingdale’s Closings in 2023

As Macy’s announces they are nearing the end of their previously announced store closings, Bloomingdale’s stores under their purview continue to be scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Yahoo.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Update: 32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This Month

Reports of the U.S. shopping mall closure are now in dispute, as district alderman states some stores will remain open despite widespread claims and stores remaining currently shuttered to the public.

Read full story

International Age-Reversal Study Discovery Called “A Major Breakthrough” by Scientists and Physicians

The conclusion of a much-lauded 13-year study is raising hopes in the scientific and medical communities. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:HarvardMagazine.com, Fool.com, HMS.Harvard.edu, and Cell.com.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently Closed

The closure has been called “unexpected” by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and SFGate.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closes

The entity was previously reported as shuttering, though the company’s stated reason for the closure has been widely questioned by industry analysts due to the location’s alleged foot traffic and recent closings of two other stores.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Banana Republic to Permanently Close January 28 at Major U.S. Mall

The closure is among the parent company’s spate of previously announced permanent shutterings of both Gap and Banana Republic locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CTInsider.com.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain Future

An iconic Walmart store, ravaged by fire, was to be temporarily closed. The store has yet to reopen, no work has been done, and now analysts are casting doubt as to its future. Furthering that doubt, Google currently lists the store as “permanently closed.”

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question

The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
10 comments
Calhoun, GA

Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling

Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Sterling Heights, MI

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment

The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.

Read full story
48 comments

Subway Reportedly Exploring a Sale, Following Years-Long Losses of Thousands of Restaurants

The entity had lost thousands of locations in recent years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GrouperSandwich.com, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Dublin, CA

Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently Closed

The location was the first to be announced this year as shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and SFGate.com.

Read full story
28 comments
Indiana State

JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question

The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.

Read full story
155 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.

Read full story
20 comments
Beachwood, OH

Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently Closed

The entity has been confirmed by the company as permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ClevelandJewishNews.com and KSDK.com.

Read full story
51 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023

Four new closures throughout the country have been identified for the first quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, ScrapeHero.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For January

The closures are, for now, within two western states. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:9News.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and MSN.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Bensalem Township, PA

Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel Location

The site is the latest company restaurant to be approved for a liquor license. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org,Patch.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Two Longstanding Mall-Based Chick-fil-A Locations Have Recently Closed; Another Will Reopen January 30th

It is unknown if the two permanent closures were based on related business decisions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, DeCaturish.com, and FOX59.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its Future

Rumors and customer concern have permeated online regarding the longstanding location’s “closure.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and CBSNews.com.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy