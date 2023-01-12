List of 62 Additional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in 30 States Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Joel Eisenberg

Additional closings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqO6e_0kBe1LfV00
Bed Bath & BeyondPhoto byBedBathandBeyond.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BedBath&Beyond.com and BusinessInsider.com.

Introduction

In recent months, I have written a series of articles about the beleaguered Bed Bath and Beyond chain for NewsBreak. The majority of those articles regarded permanent closings of individual locations. My previous two articles detailed possible bankruptcy plans as stated by the company.

In September of 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 150 locations by the end of February of 2023 — which represents the conclusion of their 2022 fiscal year — as a key part of their turnaround plan. The specific 150 locations were to be announced in stages. 56 were initially made public. Today, dozens of new locations have been publicly identified as closing.

Let us explore further.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2023

According to a January 10th report from BusinessInsider.com, entitled Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Dozens of Stores in 2023 — See the Full List, the new stores announced as permanently shuttering are located throughout the country.

As excerpted from the report: The housewares retailer on Tuesday released an updated list of store closings, which includes 56 stores that were announced in September, plus 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures across the US. The company also said it would close two Harmon Face Values stores in New Jersey and six Buy Buy Baby locations in New Jersey, Illinois, Florida, Arizona, and Virginia. Axios reported that liquidation sales are already underway at those stores. 

Executives held a “town hall” meeting yesterday to discuss the entity’s future. While many analysts expected a bankruptcy announcement as previously mentioned as a possibility by the company, that did not happen.

The report went on to state: While Bed Bath & Beyond didn't reveal when the stores would close, the retailer announced in its third-quarter earnings Tuesday that it's on track to complete roughly 150 store closures by the end of fiscal 2022, which typically closes at the end of February. 

The list of new closures, together with the spate of closures as previously announced by the company in September, is included in the article.

Conclusion

This is a rapidly developing story.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bed Bath and Beyond# Stores# Retail# Money# Business

Comments / 21

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
155K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Indiana State

JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question

The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Beachwood, OH

Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently Closed

The entity has been confirmed by the company as permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ClevelandJewishNews.com and KSDK.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023

Four new closures throughout the country have been identified for the first quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, ScrapeHero.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For January

The closures are, for now, within two western states. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:9News.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and MSN.com.

Read full story
Bensalem Township, PA

Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel Location

The site is the latest company restaurant to be approved for a liquor license. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org,Patch.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Two Longstanding Mall-Based Chick-fil-A Locations Have Recently Closed; Another Will Reopen January 30th

It is unknown if the two permanent closures were based on related business decisions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, DeCaturish.com, and FOX59.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its Future

Rumors and customer concern have permeated online regarding the longstanding location’s “closure.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
Elyria, OH

56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly Likely

Plans are reportedly being discussed, among them the end of retail shops. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and ChronicleT.com.

Read full story
23 comments

Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts

Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
129 comments

List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month

Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
15 comments
Bridgeport, WV

Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently Closing

The entity itself is not shuttering, though eight stores are in the midst of closing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CBS8.com, FootwearNews.com, Twitter.com, and WMAR2News.com.

Read full story
2 comments

As Egg Prices Approach $8.00 a Dozen in Certain States, is There an End in Sight?

The price increases are due to a nationwide shortage attributed in part to the Avian Flu. This article is based on federal postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, Google.com, and The U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Read full story
16 comments
White Plains, NY

Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March

The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
232 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15th

At least three longstanding stores are scheduled to shutter this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Women’s Wear Daily.

Read full story
2 comments

400 Additional Five Below Stores Changing Format to Higher-End, More Expensive Retail Models

The format has reportedly proven highly beneficial in early adaptations for the company’s bottom line. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.

Read full story
6 comments

Longstanding J.Crew Location Permanently Closing

It is unclear whether this first closure of 2023 will be followed by others in the new year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and KOIN 6 News.

Read full story
Saratoga Springs, NY

Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location Closing

A stalwart store is shuttering for strategic reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Stores.EddiaBauer.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy