Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This Summer

A fire caused the location’s temporary closure in August of 2022.

Red Lobster Photo by Shutterstock

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and MyCentralJersey.com.

I write extensively about the Red Lobster seafood chain for NewsBreak. In the last quarter of 2022, most of those articles regarded a spate of then-recent permanent closures, in large part based on strategic decision-making due to issues related to underperformance.

According to ScrapeHero.com’s current location count: There are 667 Red Lobster stores in the United States as of January 04, 2023. The state with the most number of Red Lobster locations in the U.S. is Florida, with 60 stores, which is about 9% of all Red Lobster stores in the U.S.

The numbers remain strong, though the entity continues its strategic business decisions as it regards handling underperforming locations.

A closing from last year, however, not due to such decisions and instead temporarily closed due to a fire, has now been scheduled to reopen in the summer of 2023, over a year following the incident.

Per a January 11th report from MyCentralJersey.com, entitled East Brunswick's Red Lobster Will Claw Its Way Back to Reopen This Summer After Fire, the location, at 750 Route 18 north, across from the Brunswick Square Mall, temporarily closed after an early-morning fire on Aug. 5, 2022.

As excerpted from the report: Red Lobster on Route 18, which was temporarily closed after a fire in August, is expected to reopen this summer. "Our East Brunswick location will be starting the renovation process soon with a goal of opening in the summer of this year," said Robert Stamm, Red Lobster’s chief development and facilities officer, in a statement.

Stamm went on to say the renovated restaurant will incorporate the chain's latest designs and innovations.

The damage was extensive to the restaurant’s interior, per photos posted on Facebook. The conflagration was reportedly quickly extinguished and no one was injured. The restaurant was closed when the fire occurred, and firefighters responded around 1:42 AM per the report.

This is a developing story, and one of the few I have written of late regarding the reopening of a business as opposed to another closure.

