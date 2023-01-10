In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National Expansion

Joel Eisenberg

The iconic fast food chain appears to be in a growth mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h90b9_0kAEg34l00
In-N-Out BurgerPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WKRN.com and USNews.com.

Introduction

Earlier today reports were released that the iconic In-N-Out Burger chain was expanding to Tennessee. Presently, there are 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado, and this new expansion marks its first east of Texas.

According to WKRN.com’s “In-N-Out Coming to Tennessee,” the upcoming office opening will soon lead to the entity’s initial In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Nashville, targeted for 2026.

As excerpted from the WKRN.com report: Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday morning California burger chain In-N-Out Burgers is coming to Tennessee. Williamson County will be the home of the burger chain’s eastern corporate hub. The company plans to invest $125.5 million to establish an office in Franklin, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County.

Since this early report was released, however, follow-ups have quoted a family owner of the chain — who attended today’s announcement — as to still further, more expansive plans for the fast food favorite.

Let us explore.

In-N-Out Burger, 2023

Per USNews.com, in its story entitled In-N-Out Burger Expanding East of Texas, 1st Stop Tennessee, today’s largely lauded news may actually represent still larger plans for the popular chain.

As excerpted from USNews.com: Construction on the 100,000-square-foot (9,300-square-meter) office building is expected to begin by late 2024 and conclude by 2026. The eastern territory office will support business functions ranging from operations management to information technology.

The report went on to state: Lynsi Snyder, granddaughter of Harry and Esther Snyder, hinted that the Tennessee expansion will result in future restaurant openings in other states as well. “Knowing that we’ll be delivering from our warehouse in Texas, we have mentioned, we haven’t named any one -- there’s a path there that might cross a few other states,” Lynsi Snyder said. “So, don’t worry, there are others that will be included in this plan eventually.”

In-N-Out Burger was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder as California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand. The company is still owned and operated by the Snyder family, per USNews.com.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

