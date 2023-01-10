In-N-Out Burger Expanding Into Tennessee

The fast food favorite is building a new office to service new locations.

In-N-Out Burger Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and WKRN.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the In-N-Out Burger chain on NewsBreak. My March 18th, 2022 article, “In-N-Out Burger: A Beloved and Controversial Los Angeles Icon,” is particularly relevant to this current piece as it details in part the history of the popular chain and reasons for its ongoing popularity despite some mixed public stances.

For a comprehensive look at the company from its beginnings, see In-N-Out’s Wikipedia page here.

Excerpted from the Wikipedia page, which also delves into the entity’s unique decision-making: In-N-Out Burger has chosen not to franchise its operations or go public; one reason is the prospect of quality or customer consistency being compromised by excessively rapid business growth. The In-N-Out restaurant chain has developed a highly loyal customer base and has been rated as one of the top fast food restaurants in several customer satisfaction surveys.

Now comes word that In-N-Out is again expanding, in this instance for the first time in the state of Tennessee.

Let us explore further.

In-N-Out Burger, 2023

According to a January 10th report from WKRN.com that is receiving a great deal of fanfare today, entitled “In-N-Out Coming to Tennessee,” the upcoming office opening will soon lead to the first In-N-Out Burger restaurants east of Texas.

As excerpted from the article: Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday morning California burger chain In-N-Out Burgers is coming to Tennessee. Williamson County will be the home of the burger chain’s eastern corporate hub. The company plans to invest $125.5 million to establish an office in Franklin, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County.

This is big news for the chain, which especially in its native Los Angeles has become a veritable restaurant legend.

As for Governor Lee, he said in his official statement: “I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State. Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub. We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans.”

The Tennessee territory office is reported to be followed by several In-N-Out restaurants in the region, beginning with Nashville in 2026.

Conclusion

Today’s news is being widely welcomed by social media posters.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this breaking story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

