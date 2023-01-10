Party City Reportedly Planning to File For Bankruptcy

The beleaguered party retailer, bereft of chain competition in its market space, faces an uncertain future.

Party City Photo by Adobe Stock

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Party City retail chain: Party City Holdco Inc. is an American publicly traded retail chain of party stores founded in 1986 by Steve Mandell in East Hanover, New Jersey. Party City’s parent organization is Party City Holdings Inc. Based in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, the company is the largest retailer of party goods in the United States, Canada and Mexico, operating over 750 company-owned and franchise outlets under the Party City, Halloween City, Toy City, and Factory Card & Party Outlet brands.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 827 Party City stores in the United States as of November 18, 2022. The state with the most number of Party City locations in the U.S. is California, with 104 stores, which is about 13% of all Party City stores in the U.S.

The company has maintained an impressive location count, but in truth it has been financially-challenged for some time.

Party City, 2023

According to a January 9th article from BestLifeOnline.com, “Party City Is Preparing to Declare Bankruptcy Within Weeks, New Report Says,” the entity is taking steps to reorganize its business.

As excerpted from the article: According to sources familiar with the matter, Party City is planning to file for bankruptcy within the next few weeks, The Wall Street Journal first reported on Jan. 6. Sources say the retailer is struggling with a shortage of cash on hand while struggling with a downturn in sales due to stubbornly high inflation. The company—valued at roughly $41 million—is reportedly in talks with bondholders to potentially convert some of its debt into equity to restabilize its finances.

On November 8th of last year due to a flat Halloween season, the company announced its intention to trim its corporate workforce by 19 percent, as reported by RetailDive.com.

The BestLifeOnline.com article stated, regarding the matter: At the time, Party City CEO Brad Weston said the disappointing numbers were due to the chain's "core customer facing significant inflationary pressures." It then reestimated its losses over the fiscal year from $36 million to an anticipated maximum net loss of $199 million.

Conclusion

This is a developing story.

Thank you for reading.