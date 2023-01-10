Dollar General Store Closed Indefinitely

A fire has reportedly caused extensive damage.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports.

However, it is the reason behind some of those closures that has caused widespread industry concern.

As I had discussed in previous NewsBreak articles on the topic, a November 28th OSHA press release issued by the U.S. Department of Labor elaborated on the company’s ongoing safety-related issues: Since 2017, OSHA has cited parent companies, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC for willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations identified in more than 180 inspections nationwide. OSHA has included Dollar General Corp. in the agency’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

Now comes word of a fire that has caused extensive internal and external damage to a Newport News, Virginia location. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze; it is unclear if the conflagration was intentionally set, or accidental.

As multiple Dollar General locations in recent months have indefinitely shuttered due to unanswered safety hazards, however — fire dangers among them — analysts have questioned online, as a targeted Google search will verify, if the Newport News fire may be the result of store negligence.

It is important to state such speculation may have a basis but again, the reason for the fire is as yet confirmed.

Dollar General, 2023

According to a January 8th report from WAVY.com, “NN Dollar General Damaged in Fire, No Injuries,” the location is indefinitely closed and there is no time table for reopening.

As excerpted from the report: No one was injured but there is extensive damage to a Newport News Dollar General following a Sunday morning fire, a city fire official said. Newport News Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Matthew Haraburda said the call came in for a commercial fire at 10:29 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15490 Warwick Blvd. It was elevated to a second-alarm fire nine minutes later.

Officials on the scene, per the report, say the fire severely damaged the business. Again, the cause of the conflagration is as yet known.

Thank you for reading.