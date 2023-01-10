Newport News, VA

Dollar General Store Closed Indefinitely

Joel Eisenberg

A fire has reportedly caused extensive damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovtRZ_0k934yp400
Dollar GeneralPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The U.S. Department of Labor, Google.com, and WAVY.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Dollar General discount superchain on NewsBreak. Most of those articles regarded individual store closures.

However, it is the reason behind some of those closures that has caused widespread industry concern.

As I had discussed in previous NewsBreak articles on the topic, a November 28th OSHA press release issued by the U.S. Department of Labor elaborated on the company’s ongoing safety-related issues: Since 2017, OSHA has cited parent companies, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC for willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations identified in more than 180 inspections nationwide. OSHA has included Dollar General Corp. in the agency’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

Now comes word of a fire that has caused extensive internal and external damage to a Newport News, Virginia location. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze; it is unclear if the conflagration was intentionally set, or accidental.

As multiple Dollar General locations in recent months have indefinitely shuttered due to unanswered safety hazards, however — fire dangers among them — analysts have questioned online, as a targeted Google search will verify, if the Newport News fire may be the result of store negligence.

It is important to state such speculation may have a basis but again, the reason for the fire is as yet confirmed.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2023

According to a January 8th report from WAVY.com, “NN Dollar General Damaged in Fire, No Injuries,” the location is indefinitely closed and there is no time table for reopening.

As excerpted from the report: No one was injured but there is extensive damage to a Newport News Dollar General following a Sunday morning fire, a city fire official said. Newport News Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Matthew Haraburda said the call came in for a commercial fire at 10:29 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15490 Warwick Blvd. It was elevated to a second-alarm fire nine minutes later.

Officials on the scene, per the report, say the fire severely damaged the business. Again, the cause of the conflagration is as yet known.

Conclusion

This is a developing story.

As ever, in the event of further updates on this and related matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar General# Safety# Business# Disaster# Stores

Comments / 10

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
155K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

White Plains, NY

Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March

The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15th

At least three longstanding stores are scheduled to shutter this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Women’s Wear Daily.

Read full story
1 comments

400 Additional Five Below Stores Changing Format to Higher-End, More Expensive Retail Models

The format has reportedly proven highly beneficial in early adaptations for the company’s bottom line. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Longstanding J.Crew Location Permanently Closing

It is unclear whether this first closure of 2023 will be followed by others in the new year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and KOIN 6 News.

Read full story
Saratoga Springs, NY

Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location Closing

A stalwart store is shuttering for strategic reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Stores.EddiaBauer.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
1 comments

List of 62 Additional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in 30 States Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Additional closings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBath&Beyond.com and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
17 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This Summer

A fire caused the location’s temporary closure in August of 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and MyCentralJersey.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National Expansion

The iconic fast food chain appears to be in a growth mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WKRN.com and USNews.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces New Round of Layoffs; Town Hall Meeting Scheduled For January 11 to Discuss Company’s Future

A bankruptcy announcement previously signaled by the company is widely expected by industry analysts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, CNBC.com, and BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

In-N-Out Burger Expanding Into Tennessee

The fast food favorite is building a new office to service new locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and WKRN.com.

Read full story
20 comments
Denver, CO

Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This Week

The closures, all in one state, appear to be due to performance-related issues previously announced. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and 9News.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Party City Reportedly Planning to File For Bankruptcy

The beleaguered party retailer, bereft of chain competition in its market space, faces an uncertain future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RetailDive.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Highland Park, NJ

Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in March

The official company reason is the location has been underperforming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ1015.com.

Read full story
Elgin, IL

Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently Close

The locations were nearby and in one state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CTInsider.com, Syracuse.com, ChicagoTribune.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This Month

Word of the latest closure has reportedly taken locals by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
19 comments
Georgia State

Krispy Kreme Plans to Close a Minimum of a Dozen Locations in 2023

The closures are all said to be due to underperformance issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, EatItAndLikeIt.com, and WataugaDemocrat.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Walmart Employee, 82, Retires After TikTok Video Helps GoFundMe Campaign Raise Over $100,000

The first such fundraising campaign of 2023 has exceeded its goals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com and WTTG-TV.

Read full story
5 comments

Morphe Cosmetics Permanently Closes All Its U.S. Retail Stores With Scant Notice to Employees or Customers

Reportedly many affiliated with the stores are angry with the sudden decision. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Insider.com, Twitter, TikTok, and BeautyMatter.com.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy