Walmart Employee, 82, Retires After TikTok Video Helps GoFundMe Campaign Raise Over $100,000

Joel Eisenberg

The first such fundraising campaign of 2023 has exceeded its goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzwOn_0k8jOKs900
Butch MarionPhoto byTikTok: @BUG_BOYS; Rory McCarthy

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo.com and WTTG-TV.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. Though the company remains one of the most financially successful of all global retail chains, of late most of my articles have focused on newsworthy events related to store closures, crime, and related controversies.

Late last year, however, several “feel good” stories relative to the retailer were widely reported, most of which dealt with a stranger befriending an older or troubled Walmart employee, then posting a TikTok video that subsequently led to GoFundMe fundraisers and retirements.

Now comes word of yet another such effort, this one that has allowed an 82-year-old military veteran to finally retire from his part-time position at the company.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, TikTok and GoFundMe, 2023

According to a January 8th Yahoo.com report, entitled “82-Year-Old Walmart Employee Retires After Viral TikTok Video Raises Over $100,000 on GoFundMe,” the latest in a spate of Walmart-centric charitable actions — on behalf of customers and co-workers — has resulted in a long-delayed retirement.

As excerpted from the report: An 82-year-old Navy veteran working at a Maryland Walmart has retired thanks to an interaction with a customer that went viral on social media. Butch Marion officially retired from his job on Wednesday weeks after a Walmart customer walked into the store and filmed the 82-year-old veteran ringing up items in the checkout line and posted the video on TikTok, which raised over $100,000 for Marion, WTTG-TV reported.

The report went on to state: That customer, bug extermination business owner Rory McCarty, had seen a previous TikTok video where a woman went into a Walmart and filmed an elderly employee bagging groceries and raised money for that employee by posting the video online. McCarty, wanting to do a similar good deed on TikTok, filmed a video of himself explaining the TikTok trend he had seen to Marion and then posted that video on TikTok.

The TikTok video is linked in the Yahoo article.

Conclusion

This latest charitable victory has proven yet again that not all Walmart-related stories deal with store closings or controversies.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Kindness# TikTok# GoFundMe# Friendship

Comments / 5

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
155K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

As Egg Prices Approach $8.00 a Dozen in Certain States, is There an End in Sight?

The price increases are due to a nationwide shortage attributed in part to the Avian Flu. This article is based on federal postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, Google.com, and The U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Read full story
11 comments
White Plains, NY

Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March

The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
157 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15th

At least three longstanding stores are scheduled to shutter this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Women’s Wear Daily.

Read full story
1 comments

400 Additional Five Below Stores Changing Format to Higher-End, More Expensive Retail Models

The format has reportedly proven highly beneficial in early adaptations for the company’s bottom line. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.

Read full story
6 comments

Longstanding J.Crew Location Permanently Closing

It is unclear whether this first closure of 2023 will be followed by others in the new year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and KOIN 6 News.

Read full story
Saratoga Springs, NY

Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location Closing

A stalwart store is shuttering for strategic reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Stores.EddiaBauer.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
3 comments

List of 62 Additional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in 30 States Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Additional closings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBath&Beyond.com and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
21 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This Summer

A fire caused the location’s temporary closure in August of 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and MyCentralJersey.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National Expansion

The iconic fast food chain appears to be in a growth mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WKRN.com and USNews.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces New Round of Layoffs; Town Hall Meeting Scheduled For January 11 to Discuss Company’s Future

A bankruptcy announcement previously signaled by the company is widely expected by industry analysts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, CNBC.com, and BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

In-N-Out Burger Expanding Into Tennessee

The fast food favorite is building a new office to service new locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and WKRN.com.

Read full story
21 comments
Denver, CO

Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This Week

The closures, all in one state, appear to be due to performance-related issues previously announced. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and 9News.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Party City Reportedly Planning to File For Bankruptcy

The beleaguered party retailer, bereft of chain competition in its market space, faces an uncertain future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RetailDive.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Highland Park, NJ

Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in March

The official company reason is the location has been underperforming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ1015.com.

Read full story
Newport News, VA

Dollar General Store Closed Indefinitely

A fire has reportedly caused extensive damage. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, Google.com, and WAVY.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Elgin, IL

Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently Close

The locations were nearby and in one state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CTInsider.com, Syracuse.com, ChicagoTribune.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This Month

Word of the latest closure has reportedly taken locals by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
19 comments
Georgia State

Krispy Kreme Plans to Close a Minimum of a Dozen Locations in 2023

The closures are all said to be due to underperformance issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, EatItAndLikeIt.com, and WataugaDemocrat.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy