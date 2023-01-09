Walmart Employee, 82, Retires After TikTok Video Helps GoFundMe Campaign Raise Over $100,000

The first such fundraising campaign of 2023 has exceeded its goals.

Butch Marion Photo by TikTok: @BUG_BOYS; Rory McCarthy

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo.com and WTTG-TV.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. Though the company remains one of the most financially successful of all global retail chains, of late most of my articles have focused on newsworthy events related to store closures, crime, and related controversies.

Late last year, however, several “feel good” stories relative to the retailer were widely reported, most of which dealt with a stranger befriending an older or troubled Walmart employee, then posting a TikTok video that subsequently led to GoFundMe fundraisers and retirements.

Now comes word of yet another such effort, this one that has allowed an 82-year-old military veteran to finally retire from his part-time position at the company.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, TikTok and GoFundMe, 2023

According to a January 8th Yahoo.com report, entitled “82-Year-Old Walmart Employee Retires After Viral TikTok Video Raises Over $100,000 on GoFundMe,” the latest in a spate of Walmart-centric charitable actions — on behalf of customers and co-workers — has resulted in a long-delayed retirement.

As excerpted from the report: An 82-year-old Navy veteran working at a Maryland Walmart has retired thanks to an interaction with a customer that went viral on social media. Butch Marion officially retired from his job on Wednesday weeks after a Walmart customer walked into the store and filmed the 82-year-old veteran ringing up items in the checkout line and posted the video on TikTok, which raised over $100,000 for Marion, WTTG-TV reported .

The report went on to state: That customer, bug extermination business owner Rory McCarty, had seen a previous TikTok video where a woman went into a Walmart and filmed an elderly employee bagging groceries and raised money for that employee by posting the video online. McCarty, wanting to do a similar good deed on TikTok, filmed a video of himself explaining the TikTok trend he had seen to Marion and then posted that video on TikTok.

The TikTok video is linked in the Yahoo article.

Conclusion

This latest charitable victory has proven yet again that not all Walmart-related stories deal with store closings or controversies.

Thank you for reading.