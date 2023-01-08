Update: Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023

The new year has already seen substantial business changes on the part of some stalwart chains.

Subway Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Reader’s Digest, NOLA.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com,

Introduction

I write extensively about the status of U.S. fast food chains for NewsBreak. My December 2nd article, “Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023,” is particularly pertinent to this current piece as it discussed the status of various fast food stalwarts.

For example, my article excerpted a highly-attributed November 4th, 2022 story from Reader’s Digest, “This Fast-Food Chain Is Closing More Locations Than Any Other Restaurant,” that agreed with most online analysts and restaurant chain sites. Specifically, no perennial fast food chain is (as yet) scheduled to go out of business this year, though individual locations will continue to permanently shutter for strategic reasons.

As excerpted from Reader’s Digest, regarding the Subway sandwich chain: The chain sandwich shop closed more stores than it opened in 2016, closed another 900 plus stores in 2017, and over 1,000 in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, they had already closed a few locations early in the year, and with the pandemic raging, were forced to make some changes to their business as they saw a drop-off in customers.

In 2021, Subway closed dozens more restaurants, as you can see in my NewsBreak piece here, with many more potentially on the horizon according to RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Other fast food entities largely expected to shutter more individual locations per Reader’s Digest, some substantially so, include Applebees, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell.

However, in the first week of this year McDonald’s and Burger King have seen the most action.

Let us explore further.

Fast Food Chains, 2023

According to a January 5th report from NRN.com, “Burger King Franchisee Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy,” about 90 Burger King restaurants under the purview of TOMS King Holdings LLC may be impacted.

The status of their individual Burger King restaurants are as-yet unknown, though last year they permanently shuttered six in the state of Ohio.

From the report: Subsidiaries of an Illinois-based Burger King franchisee, one of the largest in the brand’s U.S. system, reportedly have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at units operating about 90 restaurants. Bloomberg Law reported that Chapter 11 filings submitted early this week by TOMS King Holdings LLC’s operating subsidiaries included about $35.5 million in secured debt to Bank of America. Another $14 million of unsecured debt was held by vendors, landlords and Burger King Corp., according to filings.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, the company announced plans to shutter over 200 locations in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, several locations unrelated to the above franchisee also closed, largely due to performance-related issues.

Further, following approximately 1000 individual U.S. location closings in the last ten years, McDonald’s continues to decrease its national footprint.

According to a January 3rd report from Nola.com, entitled “McDonald's Closes Lower Canal Street Store, Three Months After Starbucks Shutters,” the longstanding entity recently shuttered a prime location for reasons not yet formally announced by the company.

As excerpted from the report: McDonald's has closed its last restaurant on lower Canal Street in New Orleans, with the franchise owner citing "a multitude of reasons" for the shuttering less than three months after Starbucks closed its flagship store directly across the busy thoroughfare. The local owner would not pinpoint any particular reason behind the move, made by the international chain's corporate office, to close the outlet. He said it was a commercial decision to cease operations at 711 Canal, where McDonald's opened in the 1990s.

A lack of drive-through service and insufficient location security are two factors most commonly discussed as possible reasons for the closure, though neither were stated officially as such.

Despite the above possible reasons, the articles goes on to state: The company has been targeting underperforming outlets for closure, including those that were located inside Walmart stores, as well as some that, like the one at 711 Canal, lack drive-through service.

Conclusion

Time will tell, to reiterate, though for now no company listed above is at all likely to go out of business.

Regardless, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters, including word of individual location or entity-wide shutterings of longstanding fast food chain restaurants, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.