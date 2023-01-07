Laredo, TX

Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing

Joel Eisenberg

The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yix9V_0k6rl9D600
WhataburgerPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Whataburger restaurant chain: Whataburger is an American regional fast food restaurant chain, headquartered and based in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in hamburgers. The company, founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950. Family-owned by the Dobsons until 2019, the chain is now managed by a private equity firm along with the Dobson family still holding a small stake.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 929 Whataburger stores in the United States as of December 26, 2022. The state with the most number of Whataburger locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 718 stores, which is about 77% of all Whataburger stores in the U.S.

The restaurant is highly successful, per most financial metrics, and yet word has come this week of a stalwart Texas closure. This closure, however, is set to be replaced by a larger and more impressive nearby Whataburger restaurant.

Let us explore further.

Whataburger, 2023

According to a January 6th report from LMTOnline.com, “Laredo Whataburger Set to Close With New Location On the Horizon,” news of the closure should not impact long-term customers.

As excerpted from the report: Laredo will be temporarily without one of its Whataburger restaurants, the company announced Friday morning. According to a press release from the company, the Whataburger location at Del Mar Boulevard and Springfield Avenue is closing its doors on Saturday, Jan. 7, with an eye toward its new location just down the street. The new Whataburger will be located within eyeshot of the old location at 221 W Del Mar Blvd., offering enhanced features, including a double drive-thru, more parking and more space for customers and employees, with the new construction spanning nearly 4,000 square feet.

The article goes on to state the new location will be larger and with 40 more employees (workers of the original locations are expected to be retained, though specifics are unclear). Target period for the new opening is spring of this year.

Conclusion

This is a developing story.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

