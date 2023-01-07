Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently Closing

The closures, all in shopping malls, have been called "unexpected" by social media posters.

Macy's Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RetailDive.com and BestLifeOnline.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Macy's department store retail chain. An article from last year, "List of Macy's Location Closures in 2022," is particularly pertinent to this current piece due to an elaboration of the entity's ongoing financial challenges.

My article excerpted a BestLifeOnline.com report that detailed closing plans for the 2022 calendar year: On Jan. 5, Macy's confirmed a list of six departments stores it will be closing by the end of the month, USA Today first reported. The downsizing comes as part of the company's plan to shutter 125 of its stores—or one-fifth of all locations in total—over the next three years. "Stores remain an integral part of our omnichannel retail ecosystem," Macy's said in a statement to USA Today on Jan. 6. "As our business evolves, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to more effectively support our omnichannel sales growth and expand market share."

Now comes word that four more Macy's stores are permanently shuttering for strategic business reasons, representing the first batch of 2023 closures.

Let us explore further.

Macy's, 2023

According to a January 6th report from RetailDive.com, "Macy's to Shutter Four Full-Line Stores," the current row of store closures are all located in shopping malls.

As excerpted from the article: Macy’s on Thursday said by email that it will close four mall-based stores, in Los Angeles; Fort Collins, Colorado; Oahu, Hawaii; and Gaithersburg, Maryland. In November, Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell told analysts the department store anticipated shuttering fewer than 10 stores in January, in line with its 2021 decision to delay its full-line closures. The company is also opening more smaller formats off the mall, including Bloomingdale’s second Bloomie’s location in Chicagoland and a third that will open in Seattle later this year.

Per prior reports on the matter of individual Macy's store closures, more permanent shutterings are widely expected by analysts to be announced this year.

The article also states, by way of reason: Closing many of the full-line stores that anchor malls across the country has been a key part of Macy’s Polaris turnaround strategy, first announced in 2020 just before the pandemic derailed it. The effort goes beyond simply shrinking the department store’s massive footprint to include adding smaller locations.

Conclusion

Macy's continues to be an entity that is both financially challenged and business-strategic. Individual store closings are not uncommon.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.