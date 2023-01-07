Fort Collins, CO

Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently Closing

Joel Eisenberg

The closures, all in shopping malls, have been called "unexpected" by social media posters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmvhM_0k6Vq6FM00
Macy'sPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RetailDive.com and BestLifeOnline.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Macy's department store retail chain. An article from last year, "List of Macy's Location Closures in 2022," is particularly pertinent to this current piece due to an elaboration of the entity's ongoing financial challenges.

My article excerpted a BestLifeOnline.com report that detailed closing plans for the 2022 calendar year: On Jan. 5, Macy's confirmed a list of six departments stores it will be closing by the end of the month, USA Today first reported. The downsizing comes as part of the company's plan to shutter 125 of its stores—or one-fifth of all locations in total—over the next three years. "Stores remain an integral part of our omnichannel retail ecosystem," Macy's said in a statement to USA Today on Jan. 6. "As our business evolves, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to more effectively support our omnichannel sales growth and expand market share."

Now comes word that four more Macy's stores are permanently shuttering for strategic business reasons, representing the first batch of 2023 closures.

Let us explore further.

Macy's, 2023

According to a January 6th report from RetailDive.com, "Macy's to Shutter Four Full-Line Stores," the current row of store closures are all located in shopping malls.

As excerpted from the article: Macy’s on Thursday said by email that it will close four mall-based stores, in Los Angeles; Fort Collins, Colorado; Oahu, Hawaii; and Gaithersburg, Maryland. In November, Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell told analysts the department store anticipated shuttering fewer than 10 stores in January, in line with its 2021 decision to delay its full-line closures. The company is also opening more smaller formats off the mall, including Bloomingdale’s second Bloomie’s location in Chicagoland and a third that will open in Seattle later this year.

Per prior reports on the matter of individual Macy's store closures, more permanent shutterings are widely expected by analysts to be announced this year.

The article also states, by way of reason: Closing many of the full-line stores that anchor malls across the country has been a key part of Macy’s Polaris turnaround strategy, first announced in 2020 just before the pandemic derailed it. The effort goes beyond simply shrinking the department store’s massive footprint to include adding smaller locations.

Conclusion

Macy's continues to be an entity that is both financially challenged and business-strategic. Individual store closings are not uncommon.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Macys# Department Stores# Money# Business# Shopping Malls

Comments / 14

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
156K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Tennessee State

In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National Expansion

The iconic fast food chain appears to be in a growth mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WKRN.com and USNews.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces New Round of Layoffs; Town Hall Meeting Scheduled For January 11 to Discuss Company’s Future

A bankruptcy announcement previously signaled by the company is widely expected by industry analysts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, CNBC.com, and BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

In-N-Out Burger Expanding Into Tennessee

The fast food favorite is building a new office to service new locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and WKRN.com.

Read full story
20 comments
Denver, CO

Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This Week

The closures, all in one state, appear to be due to performance-related issues previously announced. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and 9News.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Party City Reportedly Planning to File For Bankruptcy

The beleaguered party retailer, bereft of chain competition in its market space, faces an uncertain future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RetailDive.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Highland Park, NJ

Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in March

The official company reason is the location has been underperforming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ1015.com.

Read full story
Newport News, VA

Dollar General Store Closed Indefinitely

A fire has reportedly caused extensive damage. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, Google.com, and WAVY.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Elgin, IL

Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently Close

The locations were nearby and in one state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CTInsider.com, Syracuse.com, ChicagoTribune.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This Month

Word of the latest closure has reportedly taken locals by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
19 comments
Georgia State

Krispy Kreme Plans to Close a Minimum of a Dozen Locations in 2023

The closures are all said to be due to underperformance issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, EatItAndLikeIt.com, and WataugaDemocrat.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Walmart Employee, 82, Retires After TikTok Video Helps GoFundMe Campaign Raise Over $100,000

The first such fundraising campaign of 2023 has exceeded its goals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com and WTTG-TV.

Read full story
5 comments

Morphe Cosmetics Permanently Closes All Its U.S. Retail Stores With Scant Notice to Employees or Customers

Reportedly many affiliated with the stores are angry with the sudden decision. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Insider.com, Twitter, TikTok, and BeautyMatter.com.

Read full story

As Expected, a New Alzheimer’s Drug Has Received a Historic FDA Approval, But Its Potential Side Effects Are Concerning

Potential side effects can include brain swelling and bleeding. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein.

Read full story
5 comments
Savannah, GA

32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This Week

The exterior Target and Dillard’s chain stores are reportedly remaining. Inside stores are shuttering or relocating. Reports state most closing businesses were taken by surprise.

Read full story
24 comments

Update: Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023

The new year has already seen substantial business changes on the part of some stalwart chains. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reader’s Digest, NOLA.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com,

Read full story
30 comments
Laredo, TX

Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing

The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Update: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield U.S. Shopping Malls Sales Status

“URW” continues its U.S. divestiture into the new year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Molly Morse (Partner at Kekst CNC), and Westfield.com.

Read full story

One of the Country’s Largest Burger King Franchisees Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The entity permanently shuttered several BK locations in 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and NRN.com.

Read full story
19 comments
Orlando, FL

Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently Closing

Location will be demolished and redeveloped for student housing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BizJournals.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy