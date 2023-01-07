Update: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield U.S. Shopping Malls Sales Status

“URW” continues its U.S. divestiture into the new year.

What follows is an update to my December 27th NewsBreak piece regarding the divestiture of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield‘s U.S. shopping malls. You can find the original piece here.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the entity: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (previously Unibail-Rodamco SE) is a French commercial real restate company headquartered in Paris, France. Its history originates with the formation of two separate shopping center operators, Unibail (founded in France in 1968) and Rodamco Europe (founded in the Netherlands in 1999), which merged in 2007 and became a societas Europaea in 2009. The company acquired Australian shopping centre operator Westfield Corporation in June 2018.

In total, 24 U.S. malls have been put up for sale by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in 2022.

Sales Status Update

Per recent Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield press releases provided by Molly Morse, partner at global communications consultancy Kekst CNC, several URW properties have recently sold:

South Shore and Trumbull. According to a January 3rd company press release, URW had completed the sale of Westfield Trumbull located in Trumbull, Connecticut and Westfield South Shore located in Bay Shore, New York to a commercial real estate investment firm on December 30th, 2022. The combined gross sale price of these wholly owned regional assets at $196 million is said to be equal to their gross market value.

As excepted from a December 27th company press release: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") today announced that it has completed the sale of The Village, an outdoor lifestyle destination in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, to the Kroenke Organization. The sale price was $325 million.

URW’s mall in Santa Anita, California also sold in 2022, in the year’s third quarter.

Both California assets are expected to remain lifestyle/shopping destinations.

Conclusion

Additional status updates are expected in the near-future, and as should be clear from the above-referenced press releases individual buyers are engaged in the process.

For a list of URW’s remaining U.S. malls in various stages of the sales efforts, see here.

