Columbus, OH

Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second Time

Joel Eisenberg

As before, physical in-store issues are blamed for the site’s closure.

Dollar GeneralPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The U.S. Department of Labor and News.Yahoo.com.

Introduction

As I had written about in previous NewsBreak articles on the topic, a November 28th OSHA press release issued by the U.S. Department of Labor reported on a Columbus, Ohio location charged with breaking federal laws: OSHA issues $341K in penalties after latest inspections… When federal workplace safety inspectors opened an investigation at a Dollar General store in Columbus, they discovered violations that were all-too-familiar and the kind that has led to more than $15 million in proposed penalties since 2017 for one of the nation’s largest discount retailers.

The release went on to elaborate upon the company’s national issue of nearly 200 Dollar General stores now vulnerable to more extreme action, including temporary and permanent closures: Since 2017, OSHA has cited parent companies, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC for willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations identified in more than 180 inspections nationwide. OSHA has included Dollar General Corp. in the agency’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

Now comes word that another location — for the second time — has temporarily shuttered due to safety issues.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2023

According to a January 33rd report on News.Yahoo.com, “Dollar General in Sunbury Closed Again,” the once-beleaguered Pennsylvania location is now facing new, related issues.

As excerpted from the report: The Dollar General in downtown Sunbury closed again after the city code department said the roof is leaking. According to city code department supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, Dollar General has been closed for the second time in two years. Wojciechowski said he put the sign on the door Tuesday afternoon after discovering a back roof leak and more than an inch of water in some of the store's aisles. "No one can go in or out and it's been shut down," he said. "Until that roof is repaired, it will not open back up."

Stock is said to be ruined and the floor reportedly also needs to be replaced. The location was previously closed for a lengthy period from July of 2021 to April of 2022.

The report elaborates: Last year, according to a report submitted to city officials and acquired through a Right to Know request filed by The Daily Item, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, inspected the structure at 408-412 Market St. and found five violations, including "unsafe conditions because structural members are incapable of supporting nominal loads and load effects" in July 2021.

Conclusion

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates on the matter I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

