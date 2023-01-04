115 Sears Hometown Stores Winding Down and Liquidating For Permanent Closure

Joel Eisenberg

The entities are rapidly disappearing from rural America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVYNe_0k3gQgsf00
Sears HometownPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WTOP.com and RetailDive.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Sears Hometown chain for NewsBreak. My December 13th article, Sears Hometown Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection Following 600 Store Closures in Three Years, is particularly relevant to this current piece due to perspective of the entity’s financial issues.

The article excerpted a December 13th report from WTOP.com, “Sears Hometown Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection,” that stated the Sears spinoff had been failing for the past several years.

As excerpted from the WTOP.com report: The “other Sears” is in financial turmoil, just like its more famous former parent company. Sears Hometown Stores Inc., a franchise-owned spinoff from Sears, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Sears spun off Sears Hometown in 2012 to give the parent company a much-needed infusion of cash. The average Sears Hometown store is only 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, a fraction of the size of the average full Sears, which is about 160,000 square feet. The chain concentrates on selling appliances, tools and outdoor equipment.

Now comes word that the stores are rapidly disappearing throughout rural America.

Let us explore further.

Sears Hometown, 2023

According to a January 4th report from RetailDive.com, Sears Hometown Stores Disappearing From Rural America, locations from the offshoot entity of the main Sears company are presently in liquidation.

As excerpted from the report: All 115 Sears Hometown stores run by independent dealers across 36 states and Puerto Rico are winding down their businesses and holding liquidation sales, offering discounts of up to 40%. Some $40 million in inventory, including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators and power tools, are for sale, according to a press release from Tiger Capital Group. Tiger, SB360 Capital Partners and B. Riley Retail Solutions are managing the liquidation. The banner filed for bankruptcy last month amid disputes with parent TransformCo, also known as “New Sears.”

The report goes on to state: The banner, a home goods-focused offshoot of the failed retail giant, has been dependent on its parent for the basics of operations, according to court filings from last month. Sears Hometown’s chief executive in those filings said that bankruptcy became unavoidable due to TransformCo’s failure “to provide key products and services.”

A list of current liquidation sales from Sears Hometown locations in various states can be found in the report.

Conclusion

Updates are pending in terms of location closure dates in full. As ever, once announced I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

