Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store Closure

The location was not included in a prior list of closings.

Bed Bath & Beyond Photo by BedBathandBeyond.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: MagicValley.com, KRTV.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article, December 27th’s “Another Bed Bath & Beyond Location Announced Today as Permanently Closing,” detailed an announced Idaho closure.

My article excerpted a same-day December 27th report from MagicValley.com, “Bed Bath & Bummer: Retailer to Close ‘Underperforming’ Location,” that explained the store was a perennial in the area.

As excerpted from the MagicValley.com report: Holiday shoppers found less-than-festive signage at Bed Bath & Beyond in Twin Falls: The store is going out of business. The struggling home goods chain, which in August announced that it would be closing about 150 “low-producing” locations and in September publicly identified the first 56 impacted stores, has added Twin Falls to the chopping block, Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed to the Times-News on Tuesday.

The article went on to state: “As part of our previously announced closing of approximately 150 underperforming stores in support of our current optimization strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Twin Falls, Idaho, location in the coming months,” the company said in an email.

Now comes word of the latest company-announced closing, this one in the state of Montana and not on the initial list of 56 closures.

Let us explore further.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2023

According to a report from KRTV.com, entitled “Bed Bath and Beyond in Great Falls is Closing,” word of the longstanding store’s closure was a surprise as it did not appear on the original closing list and initially appeared to be safe from the 150 shutterings.

As excerpted from the report: The Bed Bath & Beyond store adjoining Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls will soon close permanently. The retail shop has been open in Great Falls for more than 15 years, selling bedding, kitchen appliances and gadgets, bathroom items, and more. The chain announced in September 2022 that it was going to be closing scores of stores across the country due to budget constraints, but at the time, the Great Falls store wasn't one of them.

There has been no date announced for the Great Falls location closure, but industry analysts are widely assuming a March, 2023 date as stated by the report and a targeted Google Search.

Conclusion

As I have stated in prior articles regarding Bed Bath & Beyond closures, the company’s previously-announced spate of 150 store closures is in full force, and the decisions as to which locations to shutter remain strategic in nature and gradually unveiled.

As ever, in the event of updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.