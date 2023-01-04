Angry Mom Complains on TikTok About Walmart-Purchased Child’s Doll That Tells “Offensive” Jokes. Item Pulled From Store.

Joel Eisenberg

The TikTok video has gone viral. In response to an outcry, other national store chains have pulled the item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNBje_0k3AUv1e00
WalmartPhoto byCorporate.Walmart.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: News.Yahoo.com and TikTok.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak, and occasionally about retail or restaurant-related TikTok videos that have gone viral for different reasons.

This current piece represents a merging of the two, and can fairly be considered a statement on the power of consumers.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2023

According to a January 3rd report from News.Yahoo.com, entitled “Furious Mom Demands Walmart Answer For ‘Horrifying’ Baby Toy: ‘Explain Why This Is Still On Your Shelves,’the offending product caused a stir when a video on the subject was posted online and subsequently went viral.

As excerpted from the report: A mom was shocked when she heard the “jokes” her baby’s toy remote came with, and now TikTokers are demanding the toy be pulled from shelves. Mom Ashley Lynn (@mommabearash) gained over 13 million views, 1.7 million likes and 46,000 comments when she uploaded the inappropriate toy’s recordings to her account. Now, much like the mortician mom who shocked TikTok when she revealed the toys she’ll never allow her children to play with, Ashley is inspiring parents around the world to double-check their kids’ toys.

The jokes referenced are said to be adult in nature, and according to TikTok viewers highly “offensive” for a child’s doll. Note: The video is linked in the Yahoo report.

The report goes on to state: As Ashley explains in her now-viral video, her 9-month-old was gifted the Linsay toy remote by his great-grandmother, who purchased it from Walmart. Despite being recommended for ages 3+, a baby is depicted on the box, giving Ashley’s grandmother the impression that it was an appropriate gift. And because the remote did not come with batteries, she was unable to play with the remote ahead of wrapping it.

Other media reports on the matter have stated much the same thing, specifically that the adult jokes — which many who have commiserated with the mother have agreed should not be part of a child’s toy — should be pulled from other shelves as well.

Which is precisely what has happened, as other store chains have also removed the item.

Conclusion

Invariably, some readers of this piece will consider such a removal “cancel culture” or “wokeness” at work. Regardless, that remains a matter of opinion.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this matter I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

