Denver, CO

Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th

Joel Eisenberg

The store has been a community stalwart.

T.J. MaxxPhoto byTJMaxx.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Patch.com and Denver7.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the T.J. Maxx chain for NewsBreak. My December 14th article on the matter, “Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24th,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to reportage of a rare store closing.

The article excerpted a December 13th report from Patch.com, entitled “TJ Maxx Closing Store At Mazza Gallerie In Friendship Heights,” that addressed the closing of a longstanding Washington, D.C. location due to redevelopment-related reasons.

As excerpted from the Patch.com report: T.J. Maxx is closing its Mazza Gallerie location in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of D.C. on Dec. 24. The store, at 5300 Wisconsin Avenue NW, is holding a sale through its closing date. Mazza Gallerie was bought by Tishman Speyer at a foreclosure auction for about $50 million in August 2020, The MoCo Show reported. The mall is going to be demolished to make way for a new, mixed-use development.

Now comes word that another location, in this instance a longstanding Colorado store, is also closing.

Let us explore further.

T.J. Maxx, 2023

According to a January 4th report from Denver7.com, “McDonalds and TJ Maxx to Leave 16th Street Mall as Renovation Project Continues,” the superchains are leaving largely due to a mall-wide decrease in foot traffic.

As excerpted from the article: Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels.

As T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls are owned by the same entity, TJX Companies, official wording of most any closure announcement of stores under the parent’s purview is similar and often identical: “While we are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, the decision to close any store is one we make with thoughtful consideration,” a spokesperson for TJ Maxx told Denver7 in a statement. “We are grateful for the loyalty of our Denver customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great value.”

The T.J. Maxx store will be permanently shuttering on January 14th.

Conclusion

The loss of both T.J. Maxx and McDonald’s in the location proper is due to business strategies as referenced above.

As ever, in the event of further updates to this matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

