Ashburn, VA

Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing

Joel Eisenberg

The company is reportedly shifting its focus to an upcoming nearby location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRRAK_0k357P1400
HomeGoodsPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, TheBurn.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

My previous NewsBreak article about the popular HomeGoods chain, December 19th’s “Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing,” is particularly relevant to this current piece as it detailed the upcoming closure of a formerly stalwart location.

The article excerpted a December 19th report from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Beloved Home Stores Including HomeGoods Are Closing Locations, Starting Friday,” that explained the store’s closure is expected just after the new year.

As excerpted from the article: The HomeGoods in Ashburn, Virginia, is set to shutter permanently sometime in the near future, The Burn reported on Dec. 16. According to the local news outlet, the company's 25,000-square foot space at the Ashbrook Commons is now listed as "available for lease."

The company, however, has stated that a new location will effectively take its place.

Let us explore further.

HomeGoods, 2023

According to the referenced report from TheBurn.com, as also quoted in the BestLifeOnline.com piece and titled “HomeGoods Closing Ashburn Store, Moving Focus to Leesburg,” the news has been difficult for the community.

As excerpted from this report: The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.

The report from TheBurn.com went on to state: We speculated that with a HomeGoods in Sterling, one in the South Riding area, and now one in Leesburg — that the Ashburn store in the Ashbrook Commons shopping plaza was unlikely to stay open surrounded by three other nearby stores.

There remains no announced date of either the opening of the new location, nor the closing of the Ashburn store as of press time.

Conclusion

A targeted Google search verifies many residents were surprised by news of the shuttering, which was widely considered unexpected. However, the new location is nearby — as are two others — and the products sold will be consistent with those of the closing store.

As ever, in the event of other pertinent updates to this matter I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# HomeGoods# Stores# Finance# Money# Business

Comments / 5

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
155774 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Update: Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023

The new year has already seen substantial business changes on the part of some stalwart chains. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reader’s Digest, NOLA.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com,

Read full story
5 comments
Laredo, TX

Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing

The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Collins, CO

Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently Closing

The closures, all in shopping malls, have been called "unexpected" by social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
10 comments

Update: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield U.S. Shopping Malls Sales Status

“URW” continues its U.S. divestiture into the new year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Molly Morse (Partner at Kekst CNC), and Westfield.com.

Read full story

One of the Country’s Largest Burger King Franchisees Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The entity permanently shuttered several BK locations in 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and NRN.com.

Read full story
16 comments
Orlando, FL

Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently Closing

Location will be demolished and redeveloped for student housing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BizJournals.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Warns Customers, Employees, and Shareholders the Company May Go Out of Business

Analysts suggest operations during the winter holiday season of 2022 may have been the company’s last. Stock is trading at its lowest level since 1993. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Expected to File For Bankruptcy

Company executives say turnaround efforts have not been successful and hint the company may go out of business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Automated McDonald’s Drive-Thru Operates in Controversial Test With No Visible Human Employees

The company is planning to automate other company drive-thru locations, based on measured results of this initial test. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyDot.com, MSN.com, and TikTok.

Read full story
31 comments

Damar Hamlin Reportedly Improving, Said to Be Awake and Holding Hands With Loved Ones

Doctors have stated the Buffalo Bills player is “neurologically intact.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ESPN.com, ESPN.co.uk, and CNN.com.

Read full story
16 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to Follow

The second closure, as of press time, has yet to be confirmed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Map Allegedly Revealing Location of Nazi-Looted Treasure Worth Millions of Dollars Released to Public

After being closely guarded for 78 years, the released map is expected to set off a widespread archaeological hunt. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The National Archives, JewishVirtualLibrary.org, The-Sun.com, and NLTimes.nl.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second Time

As before, physical in-store issues are blamed for the site’s closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor and News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
14 comments

115 Sears Hometown Stores Winding Down and Liquidating For Permanent Closure

The entities are rapidly disappearing from rural America. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTOP.com and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Artificial Intelligence Defending a Case in Court For the First Time

An AI device, assuming the role of a de facto “lawyer,” is set to make technological and legal history. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and NewScientist.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Twin Falls, ID

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store Closure

The location was not included in a prior list of closings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MagicValley.com, KRTV.com, and Google.com.

Read full story

Angry Mom Complains on TikTok About Walmart-Purchased Child’s Doll That Tells “Offensive” Jokes. Item Pulled From Store.

The TikTok video has gone viral. In response to an outcry, other national store chains have pulled the item. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com and TikTok.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th

The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14th

The stores are closing for strategic reasons, according to company statements. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KARE11.com and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy