Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing

The company is reportedly shifting its focus to an upcoming nearby location.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, TheBurn.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

My previous NewsBreak article about the popular HomeGoods chain, December 19th’s “Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing,” is particularly relevant to this current piece as it detailed the upcoming closure of a formerly stalwart location.

The article excerpted a December 19th report from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Beloved Home Stores Including HomeGoods Are Closing Locations, Starting Friday,” that explained the store’s closure is expected just after the new year.

As excerpted from the article: The HomeGoods in Ashburn, Virginia, is set to shutter permanently sometime in the near future, The Burn reported on Dec. 16. According to the local news outlet, the company's 25,000-square foot space at the Ashbrook Commons is now listed as "available for lease."

The company, however, has stated that a new location will effectively take its place.

Let us explore further.

HomeGoods, 2023

According to the referenced report from TheBurn.com, as also quoted in the BestLifeOnline.com piece and titled “HomeGoods Closing Ashburn Store, Moving Focus to Leesburg,” the news has been difficult for the community.

As excerpted from this report: The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.

The report from TheBurn.com went on to state: We speculated that with a HomeGoods in Sterling, one in the South Riding area, and now one in Leesburg — that the Ashburn store in the Ashbrook Commons shopping plaza was unlikely to stay open surrounded by three other nearby stores.

There remains no announced date of either the opening of the new location, nor the closing of the Ashburn store as of press time.

Conclusion

A targeted Google search verifies many residents were surprised by news of the shuttering, which was widely considered unexpected. However, the new location is nearby — as are two others — and the products sold will be consistent with those of the closing store.

As ever, in the event of other pertinent updates to this matter I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.