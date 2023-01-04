Minneapolis, MN

Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14th

Joel Eisenberg

The stores are closing for strategic reasons, according to company statements.

MarshallsPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: KARE11.com and BestLifeOnline.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Marshalls department store chain for NewsBreak. My December 15th article, “Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023,” is particularly relevant to this current piece as it detailed new information regarding a largely unexpected January 14th Minneapolis store closure.

My article excerpted a December 9th report from KARE11.com, entitled “Marshalls on Nicollet Mall Announces Closure,” that explained the once-perennial location was closing for strategic reasons.

As excerpted from the KARE11.com report: Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," the statement says. "We are grateful for the loyalty of our Minneapolis customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls in Roseville and the T.J. Maxx in Saint Paul."

The Minneapolis location, however, is not the only Marshalls store closing set for the 14th of this month.

Let us explore further.

Marshalls, 2023

According to a January 3rd article from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Popular Discount Stores, Including Marshalls, Are Closing Starting Jan. 14,” a Philadelphia location will also be closing on January 14th.

From the article: In an emailed statement to Best Life, Andrew Mastrangelo, vice president for communications at TJX, Marshalls' parent company, confirmed that the Marshalls on East Market Street will shutter permanently on Jan. 14. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," Mastrangelo said. "We are grateful for the loyalty of our Philadelphia customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls on South Swanson Street and the T.J. Maxx on Market Street."

Once again, publicly the the closure is due to strategic reasons… and the wording of the statement is nearly identical to that of the Minneapolis shuttering.

Conclusion

As I regularly repeat on NewsBreak, large U.S. department chains will tend to shutter for strategic reasons. Per the official company statement in this case, the same reasoning has applied.

The above-discussed closings appear from all indicators to be outliers and not representative of an imminent closure of the company as a whole.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

