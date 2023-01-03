McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last Decade

The stalwart company continues to decrease its national presence. Long-term plans are murky.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Nola.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Corporate.McDonalds.com.

Introduction

Per ScrapeHero.com, McDonald’s still retains the largest U.S. location count of any fast food restaurant: There are 13,266 McDonalds stores in the United States as of December 12, 2022. The state with the most number of McDonalds locations in the U.S. is California, with 1,186 stores, which is about 9% of all McDonalds stores in the U.S.

As large as this number is, however, the company continues to shutter individual locations. Now comes word that a popular Louisiana location is permanently closing.

Let us explore further.

McDonald’s, 2023

According to a January 3rd report from Nola.com, entitled “McDonald's Closes Lower Canal Street Store, Three Months After Starbucks Shutters,” the longstanding entity is shuttering for reasons not yet formally announced by the company.

As excerpted from the report: McDonald's has closed its last restaurant on lower Canal Street in New Orleans, with the franchise owner citing "a multitude of reasons" for the shuttering less than three months after Starbucks closed its flagship store directly across the busy thoroughfare. The local owner would not pinpoint any particular reason behind the move, made by the international chain's corporate office, to close the outlet. He said it was a commercial decision to cease operations at 711 Canal, where McDonald's opened in the 1990s.

A lack of drive-through service and insufficient location security are two factors most commonly discussed as possible reasons for the closure, though to reiterate neither were stated officially as such.

Despite the above possible reasons, for perspective as to McDonald’s overall U.S. presence of late, the articles goes on to state: Still, McDonald's has been shrinking its footprint across the United States; it now has has about 13,400 outlets, down about 1,000 over the past decade. The company has been targeting underperforming outlets for closure, including those that were located inside Walmart stores, as well as some that, like the one at 711 Canal, lack drive-through service.

On behalf of McDonald’s corporation, a company spokesperson stated the following: “McDonald’s reviews its restaurant portfolio on a regular basis to make the best decisions for our business moving forward. Closing a restaurant is a difficult decision, but we look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our other nearby McDonald’s restaurants.”

Conclusion

Though McDonald’s is not going out of business, as some social media prognosticators have posited, individual locations will likely continue to shutter for strategic reasons.

Thank you for reading.