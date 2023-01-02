Milwaukee, WI

Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.

Joel Eisenberg

Company workers have protested outside of at least one restaurant while taking to the media to publicly decry poor working conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xBXX_0k0zJjdR00
PopeyesPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS58.com

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the popular Popeyes restaurant chain: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., also known as Popeyes and formerly named Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits and Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken & Biscuits, is an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast foos restaurants that was formed in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana and headquartered in Miami.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 2,901 Popeyes stores in the United States as of December 26, 2022. The state with the most number of Popeyes locations in the US is Texas, with 402 stores, which is about 14% of all Popeyes stores in the U.S.

The company has been highly successful; however, now comes word that two stalwart locations are temporarily closing due to safety-related issues.

Let us explore further.

Popeyes, 2022

According to a December 28th report from CBS58.com, “2 Milwaukee Popeyes Temporarily Close, Some Employees Protest Over Working Conditions,” safety hazards were rampant in both restaurants.

As excerpted from the report: The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued temporary closing orders for two Popeyes locations, according to a spokesperson. MHD sent inspectors to the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive after receiving a video of flooding inside the restaurants. The inspection report for the Popeyes located at 2910 W. Capitol Drive states there is an imminent health hazard requiring all food operations to cease and the food license was immediately suspended.

Mouse droppings were also said to have been found in “the establishment,” without specifying which location. Water leaks and lack of heat were also cited.

The article further quoted a company spokesperson, who responded to the media outlet: “The Popeyes restaurants located at 2910 Capitol Avenue and 6120 Silver Spring Drive are temporarily closed due to infrastructure issues as well as damages from the severe weather conditions last week. These locations will remain closed until all necessary repairs are made and team members and guests can be welcomed back into a safe environment aligned to Popeyes standards.”

It should be noted the spokesperson addressed the location as Capitol Avenue, as opposed to Capitol Drive.

According to the MHD, the restaurants have until January 11th to clear the citations. Company employees have spoken to the media, and have also protested the subpar working conditions outside at least one of the locations (Capitol Drive).

Conclusion

Typically what ensues in issues such as this is if citations are not met, forced permanent closures are considered.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Popeyes# Health and Safety# Money# Business# Restaurants

Comments / 29

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
155929 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Expected to File For Bankruptcy

Company executives say turnaround efforts have not been successful and hint the company may go out of business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Automated McDonald’s Drive-Thru Operates in Controversial Test With No Visible Human Employees

The company is planning to automate other company drive-thru locations, based on measured results of this initial test. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyDot.com, MSN.com, and TikTok.

Read full story
19 comments

Damar Hamlin Reportedly Improving, Said to Be Awake and Holding Hands With Loved Ones

Doctors have stated the Buffalo Bills player is “neurologically intact.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ESPN.com, ESPN.co.uk, and CNN.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to Follow

The second closure, as of press time, has yet to be confirmed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story

Map Allegedly Revealing Location of Nazi-Looted Treasure Worth Millions of Dollars Released to Public

After being closely guarded for 78 years, the released map is expected to set off a widespread archaeological hunt. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The National Archives, JewishVirtualLibrary.org, The-Sun.com, and NLTimes.nl.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second Time

As before, physical in-store issues are blamed for the site’s closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor and News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
10 comments

115 Sears Hometown Stores Winding Down and Liquidating For Permanent Closure

The entities are rapidly disappearing from rural America. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTOP.com and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Artificial Intelligence Defending a Case in Court For the First Time

An AI device, assuming the role of a de facto “lawyer,” is set to make technological and legal history. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and NewScientist.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Twin Falls, ID

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store Closure

The location was not included in a prior list of closings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MagicValley.com, KRTV.com, and Google.com.

Read full story

Angry Mom Complains on TikTok About Walmart-Purchased Child’s Doll That Tells “Offensive” Jokes. Item Pulled From Store.

The TikTok video has gone viral. In response to an outcry, other national store chains have pulled the item. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com and TikTok.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th

The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Ashburn, VA

Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing

The company is reportedly shifting its focus to an upcoming nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, TheBurn.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14th

The stores are closing for strategic reasons, according to company statements. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KARE11.com and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Louisiana State

McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last Decade

The stalwart company continues to decrease its national presence. Long-term plans are murky. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nola.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Corporate.McDonalds.com.

Read full story
163 comments

Target Store Under Fire For Turning Cash Register Into a Self-Checkout

A viral TikTok video is angering customers and employees alike as the location appears to favor self-checkout over a station previously manned by human labor. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyDot.com, The-Sun.com, and TikTok.com.

Read full story
35 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rd

A once considered “stalwart” Walmart store is selling its remaining wares to the public. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Liquidations.Walmart.com, WTAE.com, and WTRF.com.

Read full story
21 comments

Update: Plans For Church’s Chicken Closings in 2023

The restaurant chain temporarily closed a dozen locations last year for not meeting company standards. Are they also considering long-term permanent closures for related non-compliance or underperformance issues, or something more?

Read full story
74 comments

Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Continuing Its Planned Expansion In 2023, Or Have Plans Changed Due to Current Economics?

As most other shopping marts saw large-percentage closures since the pandemic, Ollie’s has continued to expand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and PennLive.com.

Read full story
10 comments

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
615 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy