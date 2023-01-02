Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.

Company workers have protested outside of at least one restaurant while taking to the media to publicly decry poor working conditions.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the popular Popeyes restaurant chain: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., also known as Popeyes and formerly named Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits and Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken & Biscuits, is an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast foos restaurants that was formed in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana and headquartered in Miami.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 2,901 Popeyes stores in the United States as of December 26, 2022. The state with the most number of Popeyes locations in the US is Texas, with 402 stores, which is about 14% of all Popeyes stores in the U.S.

The company has been highly successful; however, now comes word that two stalwart locations are temporarily closing due to safety-related issues.

According to a December 28th report from CBS58.com, “2 Milwaukee Popeyes Temporarily Close, Some Employees Protest Over Working Conditions,” safety hazards were rampant in both restaurants.

As excerpted from the report: The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued temporary closing orders for two Popeyes locations, according to a spokesperson. MHD sent inspectors to the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive after receiving a video of flooding inside the restaurants. The inspection report for the Popeyes located at 2910 W. Capitol Drive states there is an imminent health hazard requiring all food operations to cease and the food license was immediately suspended.

Mouse droppings were also said to have been found in “the establishment,” without specifying which location. Water leaks and lack of heat were also cited.

The article further quoted a company spokesperson, who responded to the media outlet: “The Popeyes restaurants located at 2910 Capitol Avenue and 6120 Silver Spring Drive are temporarily closed due to infrastructure issues as well as damages from the severe weather conditions last week. These locations will remain closed until all necessary repairs are made and team members and guests can be welcomed back into a safe environment aligned to Popeyes standards.”

It should be noted the spokesperson addressed the location as Capitol Avenue, as opposed to Capitol Drive.

According to the MHD, the restaurants have until January 11th to clear the citations. Company employees have spoken to the media, and have also protested the subpar working conditions outside at least one of the locations (Capitol Drive).

Typically what ensues in issues such as this is if citations are not met, forced permanent closures are considered.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.