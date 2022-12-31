Unexpected Year-End Sweeping Change at Walmart Reportedly Angering Customers; Many Threaten to Shop Elsewhere.

Without notice, the company has immediately and nationally effectuated a new shopping-related policy.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Introduction

My December 6th NewsBreak article, "Walmart CEO Warns of Case-By-Case Store Closures and Price Jumps if Store Thefts Continue," is particularly pertinent to this present piece due to the company's official explanation regarding taking action against store thefts.

My article excerpted a November 6th report from CNBC.com, entitled "Walmart CEO Says Shoplifting Could Lead to Price Jumps and Store Closures," whereby it was stated the company must fix this issue over time or the titular repercussions are on the table.

As excerpted from CNBC.com report, which includes an embedded video of the CNBC television interview referenced: Walmart stores across the U.S. are grappling with an uptick in shoplifting that could lead to higher prices and closed stores if the problem persists, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Tuesday. "Theft is an issue. It's higher than what it has historically been," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"We've got safety measures, security measures that we've put in place by store location. I think local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation, and that's normally how we approach it," McMillon said.

Said "security measures" in part are now in the process of being effectuated nationwide: more locked-down items than ever before.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

According to a December 30th report from The-Sun.com, entitled "Angry Customers Slamming Walmart, CVS For 'Frustrating' Policies – Why it Takes More Time to Get Certain Necessities," the overriding customer frustration is due to a perception of inconvenience.

As excerpted from the article: A Walmart shopper said, "I am no fan of Walmart. I don't think it's a comment on the consumers legitimately buying these items, but it is frustrating to get a human being to open those darn cases." Another customer tweeted, "I've outgrown Walmart. I needed deodorant and a new phone charger both items less than 10 bucks both items locked behind some plastic and yall know their workers are kings and queens of hiding in the back. 10 min trip turn into 30 for what exactly?!" Many shoppers echoed this concern, saying it was hard for them to find an employee to open the product.

It should be noted select Walmart locations in certain states such as California have experienced this "lock and key" policy for months prior to the national rollout.

BestLifeOnline.com's "Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens Are Turning Shoppers Away With "Incredibly Frustrating" Policies," furthers the conversation: The complaints from shoppers have spilled over onto social media, with people sharing how frustrating the in-store shopping experience at these retailers has become. "In [California], it is almost impossible to shop at Walmart," one Twitter user said in October. "Everything is under lock and key as if we're all thieves. You have to take around an attendant to unlock the cabinet when you want eye shadow. Ridiculous."

The BestLifeOnline.com report further stated: Another user tweeted that locked up products are a major factor contributing to why they "rarely shop" at Walmart nowadays: "They have socks under lock and key. Socks!"

The policy will assuredly continue in the event of a notable decrease in thefts.

Conclusion

Continuing thefts versus a potential loss of increasingly frustrated customers is a risk Walmart executives are clearly keen to take.

