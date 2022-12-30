52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For Demolition

As with several other malls throughout the country, the location is being primed for redevelopment.

Author’s Note

Introduction

I have written nearly half a dozen articles this week for NewsBreak regarding national shopping mall closures. Unfortunately, this is another.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of yet another soon-to-be-demolished mall: Military Circle Mall, known as The Gallery at Military Circle Mall from 2002 to 2015, is an enclosed shopping mall in Norfolk, Virginia. The mall opened in 1970... The anchor stores are Ross Dress for Less, Optima Health, and Movement Mortgage. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Cinemark, Sears, and Macy's. The mall is currently scheduled to be closed at the end of 2022 and demolished.

The mall has been a neighborhood perennial for over five decades.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2022

According to a report from WTKR.com, entitled “After 5 Decades in Norfolk, Military Circle Mall Sees Last Holiday Season,” the Virginia stalwart will be well-missed by locals.

As excerpted from the report: The Norfolk Mall was once a staple in the city. It will soon be coming to an end when the mall closes at the beginning of January 2023. Shoppers say they are saddened to see the mall close. "I feel sad. I’m from New York and moved here 20 years ago. Since then, I’ve been coming to this mall. This is the main mall I come to, I shop and bring my kids here," Antoine Williams, a shopper said. The mall has been open since 1970. It was once a thriving mall in Norfolk.

The article went on to state: Dr. Chip Filer, Norfolk’s City Manager confirmed in a statement to News 3 in November that the city and Wellness Circle LLC, a group linked to Pharrell, are negotiating deal terms of redeveloping the site of Military Circle Mall. Filer said this would include bringing an arena, affordable housing and more to the site.

As with so many national shopping malls of late, both the pandemic and a years-long unrelated decline in foot traffic has also effectively dictated the end of Military Circle Mall.

Conclusion

