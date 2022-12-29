Iconic 42-Year-Old Eastbay Footwear Group Going Out of Business

The company is permanently shuttering in 2023.

Eastbay Logo Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Finance.Yahoo.com, and WGNTV.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Eastbay footwear and apparel chain: Eastbay is an American supplier of athletic footwear, apparel and sports equipment, which sells by direct mail. Since 1997, it has been the direct-to-mail division of the F. W. Woolworth Company, now known as Foot Locker, Inc. On September 29, 1995, Eastbay made an initial public offering on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Two years later, shareholders sold the company to F. W. Woolworth Company.

As for the apparel side of the business, the Wikipedia page elaborated: Eastbay established its own clothing brand in 1990, offering jackets, pants, shorts, underwear, socks and tops in various sports teams' colors and styles, with the Eastbay logo.

The company has been successful for many years. Today, however, has come word that the iconic company is going out of business.

Eastbay Footwear

According to a December 29th report from Finance.Yahoo.com, entitled “Nostalgic Sports Retailer Eastbay Is Closing After 2022 — and Inventory Is Up To 50% Off,” the iconic footwear and apparel group is permanently closing its doors.

As excerpted from the report: Eastbay announced the news on its website with the following statement: “We’re saying goodbye to Eastbay at the end of December 2022. We encourage you to shop at champssports.com to find great deals for your athletic shoes, clothing, and more.”

The company was founded in 1980.

The report goes on to state: Eastbay became such a hit that Foot Locker acquired the company in 1997. But things changed in June 2022, when Foot Locker signed a deal to sell its team sales business to BSN Sports, a division of Varsity Brands. Foot Locker also said it would consolidate the Eastbay.com retail website into the Champs Sports banner, completing the integration of the banners that began in 2019, Footwear News reported.

Per WGNTV.com’s report, “Iconic Sportswear Company Eastbay to Cease Operations,” layoffs are imminent.

From the WGNTV.com report: The sportswear company Eastbay, which distributed an iconic catalog to households in the 1990s and 2000s, is reportedly ceasing operations. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, 210 employees will be laid off starting in late January. The Foot Locker subsidiary’s distribution center, located in Wausau, Wisconsin, will close by the end of April.

Conclusion

Athletes and fans of the company have taken to social media today to mourn the end of the Eastbay era.

In the event of pertinent updates to this story, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.