International Researchers Test Potential Cures For Blindness

Expectations for 2023 are considered largely “optimistic” in medical and science circles due to major advancements in recent years.

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to blindness or generalized eye issues, or who suspects an eye-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including CNET.com, Endpoint News, FreeThink.com, and NYTimes.com.

Introduction

As doctors and scientists largely agree that any permanent cure for blindness must take into consideration its root cause on a case-by-case basis, a universal cure has remained elusive.

However, the work continues.

I have written previously about vision issues for NewsBreak. For example, my May 19th article, “Scientists and Medical Doctors Say Eyeglasses May Soon Be Unnecessary,” discussed the first FDA approval of eye drops for myopia.

The article excerpted a December, 2021 CNET.com report about Vuity eye drops, entitled “A New Eye Drop Can Treat Age-Related Blurry Vision. What to Know,” that elaborated as to its limitations: Nearsightedness (myopia) is a completely different eye condition, where a person has trouble seeing in the distance but can see fine up close. The mechanism that makes the eye drops work would not work for people who are nearsighted.

Competition for Vuity, though, is coming soon.

In April, 2022, Endpoints News reported “Orasis Will Ship its Vuity Eye Drop Competitor to the FDA Later This Year With Two PhIII Wins. The report stated: AbbVie, through its $63 billion Allergan buy, secured the first FDA nod for an eye drop for presbyopia with the October greenlight of Vuity. But Orasis, with a mere $30 million Series C disclosed 19 months ago, thinks it can carve its own niche in the ophthalmology market with an eye drop that the biotech claims is successful at helping patients see better with a minimum effective dose that is about one-third the concentration of AbbVie’s treatment.

Said FDA approval for AbbVie is expected in the coming months, but again, as the primary stumbling block to cure all blindness and other vision issues is to identify the root cause(s) thereof, there has been no pause in the research.

Let us explore further.

Blindness Research, 2022

An archived February 27th article from FreeThink.com, entitled “How Close Are We to Curing Blindness?” took into consideration recent studies.

As excerpted from the article: For most people, an estimated 80% of this information comes from our eyes, but nearly 50 million people worldwide are blind, while another 34 million have severely impaired vision. This makes working, living independently, or getting around difficult, plus it affects quality of life and increases the risk of physical and mental health problems. But new ways to combat the many causes of blindness are heralding a future in which fewer people have to live life completely in the dark.

The issue is global in scope, and though decades of searching for cures have yet to prove universally successful, science and medicine have come close and, at times, were believed to have been on the cusp of breakthroughs.

They still may be.

As it regards some relatively recent work in the field, the FreeThink.com article goes on to state: Australian researchers are working on a bionic eye called the Phoenix99 to help people with retinitis pigmentosa and other degenerative diseases regain some of their lost sight — it’s already been tested in sheep, and the researchers hope to start human trials soon. French bioelectronics company Pixium Vision’s Prima System is currently in clinical trials to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) — the leading cause of blindness in older adults... It’s already allowed several people to see again.

Stem cell transplants are also discussed in the article and have reportedly been highly successful in tests. The issue in all cases becomes one of expense, and also treatment of the root cause.

In May, 2021 The New York Times featured a Carl Zimmer story about a man whose sight was partially restored by vision-related gene therapy.

Excerpted from Zimmer’s “Scientists Partially Restored a Blind Man’s Sight With New Gene Therapy”: A team of scientists announced Monday that they had partially restored the sight of a blind man by building light-catching proteins in one of his eyes. Their report, which appeared in the journal Nature Medicine, is the first published study to describe the successful use of this treatment.

For now, stem cell transplants, so-called “bionic eyes,” and gene therapies appear to be among the most promising developments of recent years as tools to combat and perhaps one day defeat blindness.

Conclusion

Despite recent advances, the importance of ongoing treatments from a medical professional for any loss of vision cannot be understated.

Only a medical professional can determine proper treatment for vision-related issues. Please contact your doctor for questions and advice as to the protocols discussed in this article.

Thank you for reading.