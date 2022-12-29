54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and More

The location is being demolished for redevelopment purposes.

Champs Sports Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Dispatch.com, and EastlandMall614.com.

Introduction

I have written several articles for NewsBreak this week regarding shopping malls either being sold, or otherwise closing entirely.

Now comes word that Eastland Mall, a prominent Ohio shopping outlet, has permanently shuttered for redevelopment purposes.

Wikipedia features a a comprehensive and well-attributed page on the recently-closed mall: Eastland Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Columbus, Ohio. The mall opened February 14, 1968. The mall closed on December 27, 2022. There are 4 vacant anchor stores that were once Lazarus, JCPenney, Sears, and Macy's. The mall is owned and managed by Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC. Despite having no anchor stores, the mall's interior was until recently thriving with many smaller businesses and its food court, unusual for a mall lacking anchors and thus having enough tenants to keep it from being a dead mall. It would, however, later succumb to that fate.

Let us explore further.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2022

A December 28th report from Dispatch.com, “Eastland Mall to Close Later This Week After 54 years in Columbus,” details the latest U.S. mall closure.

As excerpted from the report: Eastland Mall, an East Side landmark for more than five decades and once a shopping mecca for Greater Columbus residents, is shutting down at the end of this week, according to the Columbus city attorney's office. "The mall is closing," said Pete Shipley, a spokesman for City Attorney Zach Klein. Saturday is to be the last day, he said.

As Wikipedia stated, however, the mall shuttered earlier than those original plans.

The Dispatch.com report went on to state: Local lawyer Adam Beane, who represents the mall's owner, Eastland Mall Holdings LLC of New Orleans, confirmed that. "That is ownership's intent," Beane said, provided everyone's out of the mall. Beane said Eastland's owners plan to demolish the mall and are talking with city officials about how the site could be redeveloped. The mall was to close Saturday, but a water line break Monday forced the closure on Tuesday, said a security guard stationed at the mall Wednesday afternoon.

For a complete Eastland Mall directory of stores contained and now closed, see here.

Conclusion

As ever, in the event of further updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.