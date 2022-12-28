Madisonville, TX

Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely Closing

Joel Eisenberg

News of the location’s possible long-term shuttering has taken many area residents by surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Heo5_0jwmoycS00
Dollar GeneralPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Axios.com and MadisonvilleMeteor.com.

Introduction

I write regularly about the Dollar General superchain on NewsBreak. Those articles of late have largely detailed issues related to various national closures of individual stores, for reasons ranging from underperformance to health and safety.

My December 17th article, “Update: Dollar General Closings in 2022 and Plans For 2023” is particularly pertinent to this present piece as an example of recent company actions.

The article excerpted a December 2nd report from Axios.com, “Dollar General Tightens its Grip on American Retail,” that illustrated the entity’s ambitious plans: Dollar General's store-on-every-corner strategy is accelerating as consumers seek relief from inflation… Dollar General announced Thursday that it'll open another 1,050 stores in 2023, after posting an 11% sales increase in the third quarter compared with last year, and an 8% jump in net income. The company already has the most locations of any retailer in the U.S. with more than 19,000, according to GlobalData.

However, in what could be considered contrary intentions, several Dollar General stores have been temporarily closed of late, some enforced by various regulatory entities, to fix their health and/or safety-related issues which are increasingly proving dangerous to customers and employees alike.

Today comes word that yet another Dollar General location, this one largely considered a stalwart entity by long-term area residents, is also closing.

There has as yet been no word as to whether the new upcoming closure, in the state of Texas, is temporary or permanent, and as of press time there is neither a clear reason for its status.

Regardless, let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

According to a December 18th report from Texas’ MadisonvilleMeteor.com, “Madisonville Dollar General Closing Its Doors,” the closure will happen in February of 2023.

As exceprted from the article: It's reported that on Wednesday, February 15, the Dollar General located at 405 East Main Street in Madisonville Texas, right next to the Brookshire brothers will be closing its doors for the foreseeable future.

Due to several national Dollar General closings of late, there are presently potential and even likely reasons being discussed but no formal word from the company itself.

Until then, what has developed is only that the location is shuttering indefinitely.

Conclusion

For now, it is safe to assume that the Madisonville location is an outlier that does not necessarily represent the future status of the company itself, which despite its myriad recent controversies continues to expand.

As ever, in the event of up pertinent updates to the matter I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

