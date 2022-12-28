Another Walmart Shooting Incident Reported

Two have been injured in an Alabama shooting on the site’s self-checkout line.

Walmart Photo by iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Al.com and WKRG.com.

Introduction

In recent weeks there has been a spate of shooting incidents at U.S. Walmart locations. Said incidents are unrelated, and have occurred in various states throughout the country.

Last night has come word of yet another Walmart shooting, this one in the state of Alabama and having occurred on a self-checkout line.

Officials on the site say the incident is “contained.”

Alabama Walmart Incident

According to a December 28th report from Al.com, “Alabama Walmart Shooting: 2 Injured in Self-Checkout Line, Mobile Police Say,” no fatalities had occurred.

As excerpted from the report: Two people were injured Tuesday night in a shooting at a Walmart self-checkout line, Mobile police told reporters at the scene. Chief Paul Prine said a male and a female were taken to a hospital after they were injured in a shooting that he said stemmed from an altercation between two groups, WKRG reported.

Police are reportedly still investigating the matter. The extent of the victims’ injuries is as yet unclear; the store had been placed on lockdown, but reportedly has since reopened.

The story is still developing as of press time.

WKRG.com’s “Shooting Inside I-65 Walmart, 2 Hurt: Mobile Police,” features further information.

As excerpted by WKRG: WKRG News 5 spoke with Prine, who said two groups of people got into an altercation at the self checkout line. Prine said the two groups started shooting at each other. He said police do not know how many shots were fired at this time.

The WKRG report went on to state: Prine said two victims, a male and a female, were hit by bullets and were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. Prine did not offer an update in reference to the victim’s condition. Prine said they do not know if the two people hit were involved, patrons or employees. Prine also said it is unclear if the two victims knew each other. Prine said there are no fatalities.

A formal word from the company is expected to be forthcoming.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.