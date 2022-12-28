Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges.

U.S. Foods Photo by Nico Smit, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.

Introduction

Food shortages have been an ongoing global issue for several years, and for 2023 analyst and farmer expectations for the U.S. market are deleterious at best.

Let us explore further.

Anticipated Food Shortages, 2023

According to a December 27th report from SheFinds.com via Yahoo.com, “4 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone,” there are several global reasons for the listed shortages.

The article referenced a report by Mashed.com, and listed bread as the first U.S. shortage: As reported by Mashed, with the continuation of Russia’s war in Ukraine (GOBankingRates notes that these countries account for nearly 20% of global cereal grain production), “many bakeries and factories may struggle to obtain the necessary ingredients to make bread, leading to a potential shortage in 2023.” An August 2022 McKinsey report also indicated that 2023 might be worse, as it estimated that crop production in Ukraine will decline by “35% to 45%” in the next harvesting season, which began in July.

The article further referenced a Brookings Institute study as it regards sunflower and palm oil: According to the Brookings Institute, in 2020, 52% of globally traded sunflower seed and oil came from Ukraine. “Currently, edible-oil supply chains are disrupted and edible-oil prices increased even higher than cereals prices,” the research group added. Making this issue even more complicated, Mashed also reported that there is a simultaneous palm oil shortage in Indonesia.

The other foods/drink listed in the article as shortages include champagne (due to climate change resulting in crops growing fungus), and beers, canned food and pet food — collectively in part due to aluminum and labor shortages.

A FoxNews.com piece, “Farmer Warns Food Shortages, Price Hikes Are Coming in 2023,” includes a video with a farmer and further thoughts on upcoming shortages.

Finally, a December 27th report from EatThis.com, “Food Shortages May Get Even Worse in 2023 — Here’s Why,” mentions inflation, environmental catastrophes, and fertilizer scarcity as culprits that are severely impacting our food system.

From the article: The various food shortages that defined the past 12 months—butter, baby formula, eggs—are not only expected to continue, but experts are also predicting that they could get even worse in 2023. CNBC reports an economic recession is likely to hit in the early months of the new year as inflation, environmental catastrophes, and an ongoing fertilizer shortage continue to wreak havoc.

Conclusion

This article has been based on present food shortages and global reasons thereof, and contains forward-looking statements.

