Endangered Shopping Mall Including Dillard’s, DSW, and Spencer’s Stores Facing Uncertain Future

The location is presently up for sale as part of an overall branded divestment.

Dillard’s Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Patch.com, and URW.com.

Introduction

One of the nation’s largest global shopping mall owners is selling the entirety of their U.S. shopping mall holdings, which is largely expected to shutter dozens of popular chain store locations including Brandon Westfield in Florida.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and highly attributed overview of those owners, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (previously Unibail-Rodamco SE) is a French commercial real restate company headquartered in Paris, France. Its history originates with the formation of two separate shopping center operators, Unibail (founded in France in 1968) and Rodamco Europe (founded in the Netherlands in 1999), which merged in 2007 and became a societas Europaea in 2009. The company acquired Australian shopping centre operator Westfield Corporation in June 2018.

Note: The acquisition of the Westfield Corporation formally closed in June of 2018, not 2017 as stated in some reports. See June, 2018 official company press release on the matter here.

Though the Brandon location is not yet sold, publicly its future is uncertain.

Let us explore further.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2022

The original reports of these U.S. mall sales emanated in April, saying “most” of URW’s U.S. mall holdings were up for sale. Since then, reports have verified the status that “all” their U.S. holdings are being sold.

According to an initial April 12th Patch.com article, “Westfield Brandon Mall Likely To Be Sold By End Of 2023: Reports,” said status was as-yet ascertained.

As excerpted from the article: Unibail paid about $16 billion for Westfield Corp. about four years ago, the Times said. Like companies around the world, Unibail did experience a loss of sales during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of its business was lost to online sales, and a decrease in foot traffic as people went out less. This plan hopes to return Unibail's income to pre-COVID levels, a news release said.

The article went on to state: Patch reached out to Westfield's public relations to see if they planned to keep ownership of the Westfield Brandon Mall, and they responded in an email, "We have no comment other than what is in the attached press release. On background, I can share that this is a strategy that was announced at the start of 2021, and been reiterated at each of the company’s results throughout the past year."

DIllard’s, DSW, and Spencer’s are stalwart stores presently housed at Brandon Westfield, which is among the malls up for sale.

It still has yet to be determined if the remaining 24 Westfield locations will be sold to a single buyer, or if the airport locations are also being sold.

For a complete list of former and remaining Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield-owned mall locations, see company website here with graphics of the entity’s U.S. holdings. Note: The website contains a list of 32 locations. All mall locations listed are reportedly being sold and several have already shuttered.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading.



