Endangered Shopping Mall Including Dillard’s, DSW, and Spencer’s Stores Facing Uncertain Future

Joel Eisenberg

The location is presently up for sale as part of an overall branded divestment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O96dO_0jw3s0uL00
Dillard’sPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Patch.com, and URW.com.

Introduction

One of the nation’s largest global shopping mall owners is selling the entirety of their U.S. shopping mall holdings, which is largely expected to shutter dozens of popular chain store locations including Brandon Westfield in Florida.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and highly attributed overview of those owners, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (previously Unibail-Rodamco SE) is a French commercial real restate company headquartered in Paris, France. Its history originates with the formation of two separate shopping center operators, Unibail (founded in France in 1968) and Rodamco Europe (founded in the Netherlands in 1999), which merged in 2007 and became a societas Europaea in 2009. The company acquired Australian shopping centre operator Westfield Corporation in June 2018.

Note: The acquisition of the Westfield Corporation formally closed in June of 2018, not 2017 as stated in some reports. See June, 2018 official company press release on the matter here.

Though the Brandon location is not yet sold, publicly its future is uncertain.

Let us explore further.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2022

The original reports of these U.S. mall sales emanated in April, saying “most” of URW’s U.S. mall holdings were up for sale. Since then, reports have verified the status that “all” their U.S. holdings are being sold.

According to an initial April 12th Patch.com article, “Westfield Brandon Mall Likely To Be Sold By End Of 2023: Reports,” said status was as-yet ascertained.

As excerpted from the article: Unibail paid about $16 billion for Westfield Corp. about four years ago, the Times said. Like companies around the world, Unibail did experience a loss of sales during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of its business was lost to online sales, and a decrease in foot traffic as people went out less. This plan hopes to return Unibail's income to pre-COVID levels, a news release said.

The article went on to state: Patch reached out to Westfield's public relations to see if they planned to keep ownership of the Westfield Brandon Mall, and they responded in an email, "We have no comment other than what is in the attached press release. On background, I can share that this is a strategy that was announced at the start of 2021, and been reiterated at each of the company’s results throughout the past year."

DIllard’s, DSW, and Spencer’s are stalwart stores presently housed at Brandon Westfield, which is among the malls up for sale.

It still has yet to be determined if the remaining 24 Westfield locations will be sold to a single buyer, or if the airport locations are also being sold.

For a complete list of former and remaining Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield-owned mall locations, see company website here with graphics of the entity’s U.S. holdings. Note: The website contains a list of 32 locations. All mall locations listed are reportedly being sold and several have already shuttered.

Conclusion

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.


Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dillards# Shopping Mall# DSW Shoes# Money# Business

Comments / 12

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
154008 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Norfolk, VA

52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For Demolition

As with several other malls throughout the country, the location is being primed for redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and WTKR.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Iconic 42-Year-Old Eastbay Footwear Group Going Out of Business

The company is permanently shuttering in 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Finance.Yahoo.com, and WGNTV.com.

Read full story

International Researchers Test Potential Cures For Blindness

Expectations for 2023 are considered largely “optimistic” in medical and science circles due to major advancements in recent years. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to blindness or generalized eye issues, or who suspects an eye-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including CNET.com, Endpoint News, FreeThink.com, and NYTimes.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and More

The location is being demolished for redevelopment purposes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Dispatch.com, and EastlandMall614.com.

Read full story
24 comments
Madisonville, TX

Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely Closing

News of the location’s possible long-term shuttering has taken many area residents by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com and MadisonvilleMeteor.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Another Walmart Shooting Incident Reported

Two have been injured in an Alabama shooting on the site’s self-checkout line. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Al.com and WKRG.com.

Read full story
88 comments

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
365 comments

Another Bed Bath & Beyond Location Announced Today as Permanently Closing

The location is reported to be part of the 150 planned closures announced by the company in August. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyFreeman.com, Google.com, and MagicValley.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Clarksville, IN

In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.

In response to the viral TikTok video, the company’s corporate office is now investigating the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok and DailyDot.com.

Read full story
34 comments

List of 24 U.S. Shopping Malls Up For Sale. Dozens of Major Chain Stores Expected to Permanently Close.

One of the country’s largest mall owners announced the sale of their U.S. mall holdings in April. Once sold, the land is expected to be utilized for redevelopment. Westfield Shopping MallPhoto byUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW.com)

Read full story
8 comments

Self-Identified Dillard’s Employees Expose Company Secrets

In part, Dillard’s shares incentive programs and also sales quota requirements similar to other retailers that at times exacerbates competition among employees. This article is based on corporate postings, independently-verified sources, and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok.

Read full story
13 comments
White Plains, NY

Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently Closing

The stalwart location is reportedly being demolished for redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WRRV.com, and GalleriaatWhitePlains.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomeryville, PA

Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain Future

New owners of a scantly-traveled mall that houses the perennial steakhouse and other businesses are not commenting. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, ShopMontgomeryMall.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
25 comments
Memphis, TN

Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at Auction

A shopping mall housing the popular clothing retailer and dozens of others is reportedly a victim of severe economic instability, and largely expected to be shut down. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WREG.com, Twitter.com, and Facebook.com.

Read full story
23 comments

Vets Discuss How to Tell if Your Dog or Cat is in Pain, and How to Help

Pets tend to exhibit signs, though sometimes slight, of their discomfort. This article is based on veterinary postings. In the event of questions regarding certain exhibited signs from your dog or cat as detailed in this article, contact your vet or local pet hospital. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:VetsSpecialists.co.uk and medvetforpets.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Belvidere, IL

57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.

Over 1300 employees will be out of work. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, NYTimes.com, and CarandDriver.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.

Read full story
26 comments

A Brief History of Christmas and Global Winter Celebrations

What we know as “Christmas” is a tradition with global origins and iterations. This article is based on widely-accepted media reports as to global iterations of the Christmas holiday. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: History.com, Merriam-Webster.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story

Plans For Popeyes Closings in 2023

The entity recently shuttered a high-profile location. A temporary closure followed shortly thereafter. Are more to come?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:OrlandoWeekly.com, Freep.com, and Herald-Review.com.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy