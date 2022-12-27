Another Bed Bath & Beyond Location Announced Today as Permanently Closing

The location is reported to be part of the 150 planned closures announced by the company in August.

Bed Bath & Beyond Photo by BedBathandBeyond.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: DailyFreeman.com, Google.com, and MagicValley.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Bed Bath & Beyond chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article on the financially beleaguered company, December 21st’s “Latest Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanent Closing Announced,” is particularly relevant to this present piece due to its date of publication (six days ago) and resultant current status.

The article regarded an upstate New York closure, and excerpted a December 21st update from DailyFreeman.com, entitled “Bed Bath & Beyond in Town of Ulster to Close,” whereby it was stated that said location closure represented the end of one of the entity’s last remaining locations in the area.

From DailyFreeman.com: “Bed Bath & Beyond will close its store at 1187 Ulster Avenue within the next couple of months, a store official has confirmed. A media relations representative said Tuesday the store would close in the coming months as the big-box retailer, specializing in bed, bath, kitchen, home decor and storage and cleaning items, seeks to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its “current optimization strategy.”

Though the retailer did not offer an exact date for when the Ulster store will close, online analysts tend to agree — as a targeted Google search will verify — that early-2023 appears most likely.

The report went on to state: “We previously shared this information with our valued Associates,” the representative said. “While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh as well as online.”

Today comes word of a new Idaho closing.

Let us explore further.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2022

According to a December 27th report from MagicValley.com, “Bed Bath & Bummer: Retailer to Close ‘Underperforming’ Location,” the store was a perennial in the area.

As excerpted from the report: Holiday shoppers found less-than-festive signage at Bed Bath & Beyond in Twin Falls: The store is going out of business. The struggling home goods chain, which in August announced that it would be closing about 150 “low-producing” locations and in September publicly identified the first 56 impacted stores, has added Twin Falls to the chopping block, Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed to the Times-News on Tuesday.

The article went on to state: “As part of our previously announced closing of approximately 150 underperforming stores in support of our current optimization strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Twin Falls, Idaho, location in the coming months,” the company said in an email. There is no timetable for the store’s final day. A liquidation sale “will commence and continue over the next few months,” Bed Bath & Beyond told the Times-News, with merchandise now priced at 25 to 40%, according to red signs displayed in the front windows.

All sales have been announced as final, and discounts are up to 40% as of press time.

Conclusion

As I have stated in prior articles regarding Bed Bath & Beyond closures, the company’s previously-announced spate of 150 store closures is in full force, and the decisions as to which locations to shutter remain strategic in nature and gradually unveiled.

As ever, in the event of updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.