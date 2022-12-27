In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.

In response to the viral TikTok video, the company’s corporate office is now investigating the matter.

Introduction

In the era of social media, it is often difficult for a popular chain business to maintain company secrets and policies. At times when an employee leaves a given position, said worker will take to TikTok, Reddit, Facebook and/or Twitter to expose such secrets for which they once may have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

But there are also occasions — that of late appear increasingly frequent — when self-identified current employees do the same. The reason most frequently acknowledged for these exposures is they are doing this for the greater good. As would be expected, some of these self-identified employees are not affiliated with a given company at all; they make or borrow a uniform, and post to get noticed.

In terms of the topic of this piece, however, the employee has not only been verified as legitimate and still working at Long John Silver’s, but he is also being taken seriously by the company who is now investigating the matter.

Let us explore further.

Long John Silver’s, 2022

According to a recent DailyDot.com article, entitled ‘The District Boss Will Not Let Us Throw It Away’: Long John Silver’s Employee Claims Manager Forces Them to Sell Expired Food,” the employee has had enough of these potentially unhealthful actions.

As excerpted from the article: A Long John Silver’s employee has gone viral on TikTok after claiming that his district manager is forcing workers to serve expired coleslaw at his location. He also says the manager regularly switches out labels on expired food.

The employee is identified as Shawn Reed-Bell, the location of the restaurant is in Clarksville, Indiana, and the video is embedded in the article.

The article goes on to state: Shawn says in the video, “Even the best part about this is, she’s making us sell expired cole slaw. Look at this date.” He then directs the camera to the package, showing off the expiration date on the bag of slaw that says it must be served by Nov. 30.“Today is December 4…and she’s making us sell this…all of this made up from that expired coleslaw,’ he says. “And the district boss will not let us throw it away, will not let us replace it.” Shawn claims the manager simply switches labels on the restaurant products, rather than making them fresh.

Per the article, the corporate office is looking into the allegations.

Conclusion

In the event of pertinent updates on this matter, inclusive of findings and an expected formal announcement thereof by Long John Silver’s corporate office, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.