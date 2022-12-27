List of 24 U.S. Shopping Malls Up For Sale. Dozens of Major Chain Stores Expected to Permanently Close.

One of the country’s largest mall owners announced the sale of their U.S. mall holdings in April. Once sold, the land is expected to be utilized for redevelopment.

Westfield Shopping Mall Photo by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW.com)

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, SFExaminer.com, SpectrumNews1.com, and URW.com.

Introduction

One of the nation’s largest global shopping mall owners is selling the entirety of their U.S. shopping mall holdings, which is largely expected to shutter dozens of popular chain store locations.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and highly attributed overview of those owners, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (previously Unibail-Rodamco SE) is a French commercial real restate company headquartered in Paris, France. Its history originates with the formation of two separate shopping center operators, Unibail (founded in France in 1968) and Rodamco Europe (founded in the Netherlands in 1999), which merged in 2007 and became a societas Europaea in 2009. The company acquired Australian shopping centre operator Westfield Corporation in June 2018.

The 24 U.S. shopping malls in the midst of sale are listed below. Note: The acquisition of the Westfield Corporation formally closed in June of 2018, not 2017 as stated in some reports.

See June, 2018 official company press release on the matter here.

Let us explore further.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2022

According to a December 26th San Francisco Examiner article, “San Francisco’s Tale of Two Malls,” the owners of the city’s Westfield location are selling the property.

As excerpted from the article: Brick-and-mortar retailers have been feeling the pinch. This year, the Paris-based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which took over Westfield properties in 2017, announced it’s planning to sell off most of its American malls, leaving the fate of its San Francisco location uncertain. In April, SFGate reported that the company is poised to sell the center by 2024. URW declined to comment on its recent foot traffic trends and the future of its downtown center.

Among the original reporters of the mass sale was SpectrumNews1.com, in its piece titled “Owners of Westfield Shopping Malls Plan to Sell Their Nationwide Portfolio.”

The report stated: Paris-based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield officials told investors that they plan to sell their 24 Westfield malls in the U.S. in the next two years and focus solely on managing their European shopping centers. "We will strengthen our core business by completing our deleveraging plans to emerge as a focused European pure-play," said Jean-Marie Tritant, chief executive officer of URW, during an investor meeting on March 30. "Deleveraging remains the key to unlocking future value, and we are progressing in our clearly defined disposal plans.

It has yet to be determined if the remaining 24 locations will be sold to a single buyer, or if the airport locations are also being sold.

For a complete list of former and remaining Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield-owned mall locations, see company website here with graphics of the entity’s U.S. holdings, or the list below. Note: The list, as with the website, contains 32 locations. All mall locations listed are reportedly being sold and several have already shuttered:

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): Terminals 1, 2, 3, 6 and Tom Bradley International Terminal

John F. Kennedy International, Miami International, and Chicago O’Hare International Airports

Westfield Malls: Valencia (CA), Trumbull (CT), Fashion Square (CA), South Shore (NY), Westfield UTC (CA), Valley Fair (CA), World Trade Center (NY), Old Orchard (ILL), Wheaton (MD), Culver City (CA), Westfield Plaza Bonita (CA), Montgomery (MD), Annapolis (MD), Brandon (Fl), North County (CA), Topanga (CA), Garden State Plaza (NJ), Southcenter (WA), Mission Valley (CA), San Francisco Centre (CA), Century City (CA), Oakridge (CA), and Roseville (CA).

LAX is listed again separately among the graphics.

Conclusion

To be clear, several of the above locations — many in California — have already shuttered.

