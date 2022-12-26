Self-Identified Dillard’s Employees Expose Company Secrets

In part, Dillard’s shares incentive programs and also sales quota requirements similar to other retailers that at times exacerbates competition among employees.

Dillard’s Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings, independently-verified sources, and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok.

Introduction

When I relocated from New York to California several decades ago, as I was working on my craft as a writer I had taken on an array of sales jobs. From telemarketing to selling insurance and beyond, maintaining sales quotas were crucial to remaining in those positions.

Retail is very much the same. My wife has worked in retail department stores in the past where she too had to consistently meet her quotas.

I write frequently about retail chains for NewsBreak. My November 30th article, “Self-Identified Employees of Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Disclose Company Secrets,” is particularly pertinent to this present piece due to sharing certain sales-related policies with today’s topic, Dillard’s.

My article excerpted a November 27th report from BestLifeOnline.com, “5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Sam's Club Employees,” that contained a slew of anecdotal information on the matter.

As referenced from the BestLifeOnline.com report: Other such ”warnings” discussed in the article include shoppers inadvertently causing employees to work well past their allotted times so they can continue to shop, and employees being pressured by the company to reach sales goals as it regards signing shoppers for credit cards and membership upgrades. Regarding the latter issue, not meeting sales goals has led to employee turnover and firings, according to multiple online reports.

The Dillard’s chain, to reiterate, shares similar policies.

Let us explore further.

Dillard’s, 2022

A more recent report from BestLifeOnline.com, December 26th’s “5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Dillard's Employees,” is akin to their piece discussed above and also references the usual social media channels as sources.

As excerpted from the article: On Reddit, an employee explained the policy in more detail: "I work in the shoe department, which has a quota. We must sell a certain amount per hour, usually between 120-300 dollars an hour. If you do not make that amount you go into 'Deficit.' This means you owe money to the company, which means your pay is cut to meet this."

Though BestLifeOnline.com credits “multiple reports” but no independent verification on the matter, my sources have corroborated such stated sales goals issues are indeed store policy, with one stating “every customer should know” in the event of unusual activity on the part of a salesperson.

The report goes on to state: Moreover, if an item gets returned, that counts against an employee's sales goals. In a Reddit thread about how returns affect Dillard's commission structure, a former employee shared, "they do lose commission or it gets subtracted from their sales that day if they don't earn commission and that affects things like getting a promotion."

Other policy matters discussed in that piece, such as the “pushing” of product to meet certain company goals, have likewise been independently corroborated.

Conclusion

Dillard’s, though like most retail entities financially challenged during the height of the pandemic, is currently a healthy entity in terms of the applicability of most publicly available business metrics.

Though according to my sources such policies have been ongoing, as the company moves further away from pandemic-related repercussions maintaining a strong sales force is critical.

Regarding those self-identified current and former employees who continue to speak out about the company, I will post any pertinent updates here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.