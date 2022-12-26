White Plains, NY

Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently Closing

Joel Eisenberg

The stalwart location is reportedly being demolished for redevelopment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c90m4_0jurDtf700
Charleys Philly SteaksPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, WRRV.com, and GalleriaatWhitePlains.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the White Plains Galleria: The Galleria at White Plains is a shopping mall located in downtown White Plains, New York, US, a commercial and residential suburb 20 miles (32 km) north of New York City. As of 2022, the mall currently maintains such major retail staples as Forever 21, and H&M. On December 21, 2022, it was announced that the Galleria at White Plains will be permanently closing in March 2023 to replace the mall with a mixed use site.

The mall opened in 1980 and is shuttering three months from now.

Let us explore further.

White Plains Galleria, 2022

A December 22 report from WRRV.com, White Plains Galleria Closing For Massive New Venture, details both the history of the New York location and its upcoming closure.

As excerpted from the article: The Galleria at White Plains, a popular Westchester County shopping mall, will be closing their doors come March 2023. Since 1980, the Galleria at White Plains has been a prominent shopping location for Westchester residents, but come March 2023 it appears that shopping will be no more in White Plains.

Indeed, the tenants have all of late received closure notices despite an earlier attempt by White Plains’ Mayor Tom Roach to salvage at least some of the location.

The report elaborates: In breaking news on the mall's main website from March 2022, a press release with a statement from Mayor Tom Roach indicated that the project could involve demolishing part or all of the structure… Roach for several years expressed his concern that the mall’s streetscape is not pedestrian and shopper friendly and he has called for enhancing the frontage, specially along Main Street, to make it more enticing and eliminate the stretches of blank wall that people currently face. General concepts previously were floated to reposition the Galleria as more of an entertainment destination, but that did not take place.

At the time of the March 2022 announcement, it should be noted Sears was already closed and Macy’s followed shortly thereafter. Foot traffic in general had been decreasing for months even prior to the pandemic.

For a list of stores presently remaining and operating in the soon-to-be-closed mall, see here for the Galleria’s official directory.

Conclusion

In the event of pertinent updates to this story, inclusive of announced new usage for the mall space, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

