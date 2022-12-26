Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain Future

New owners of a scantly-traveled mall that houses the perennial steakhouse and other businesses are not commenting.

Outback Steakhouse Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, ShopMontgomeryMall.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of Pennsylvania’s Montgomery Mall: Montgomery Mall is a two-story shopping mall located in the community of Montgomeryville in Montgomery Township, Pennsylvania near the borough of North Wales. The mall, owned by Kohan Retail Investment Group, is located along Pennsylvania Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) at the intersection with U.S. Route 202 Business (Dekalb Pike), amidst other commercial development.

In June of 2021, the mall was foreclosed upon by Wilmington Trust, trustee for Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage. Following a receivership and a subsequent judgement, the mall was sold to Kohan Retail Investment Group. During this period, the mall has reportedly seen a substantial decrease in foot traffic and an increase in the vacancy rate.

Currently, reports are emanating as to the future of the entity, and the entirety of its housed businesses.

Let us explore further.

Montgomery Mall, 2022

According to a recent BucksCountyCourierTimes.com report, “Montgomery Mall Retailers, Shoppers Await Word on Future Under New Kohan Ownership,” the new owner of the stalwart mall is deciding on strategies as to its future.

As excerpted from the report: Montgomery Mall has struggled since before the pandemic, and, under new ownership, many worry about its fate.. Shopkeepers in the mall said they had received little or no information about plans to attract shoppers during the holiday season. Located in the mall parking lot, the Bertucci's and Outback Steakhouse restaurants had customers. At the Chick-fil-A next door, a line of drive-thru customers encircled the restaurant. Yet few cars were actually parked outside the mall.

The article goes on to state: If Kohan is planning changes at Montgomery Mall, the local government was not informed, said Carolyn McCreary, manager of Montgomery Township. There have been no plans or discussions as to the future of the mall or any redevelopment of the property," McCreary said. "Obviously, the mall was negatively impacted by COVID-19 and shoppers utilizing online shopping who may have never done so in the past.

For a list of businesses currently operating in the Montgomery Mall, see ShopMontgomeryMall.com’s directory here.

Conclusion

As of press time, there has been no announcement by the Kohan group as to the future of the mall itself, or the businesses inside of it.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.