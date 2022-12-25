Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023.

Introduction

My prior NewsBreak article on this topic, “Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to its general perspective as to the realities of the beverage industry.

The article excerpted a May 25, 2022 report by Business Insider, “Coca-Cola is Discontinuing Honest Tea by the End of 2022, in a Move the Brand's Cofounder Called a 'Gut Punch,'” whereby it was punctuated that the non-soda side brands of the two corporate giants have for decades faced an ongoing volatility similar to the discontinuance of their sodas: The beverage giant said in a press release eliminating Honest Tea is part of a larger strategy to "reflect consumer choice" and an effort to prioritize "fewer, bigger brands." Coca-Cola cut several underperforming "zombie" brands in 2020 to focus on more profitable labels during the pandemic. Around 200 brands were axed, including Tab and Zico, cutting the corporation's portfolio in half.

As we enter the new year, several brands have been announced as being discontinued, or are largely expected by industry analysts to inevitably shutter.

Let us explore further.

Discontinued Sodas, 2023

The two biggest soda companies in the world in terms of product count, Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo, have been strategically cutting product for decades. In recent years, though such activity has increased, it should be noted that neither company is solely known for their carbonated beverages and further, they are not the only well-known entities cutting their wares.

Firstly, for an incomplete list of recently discontinued soft drinks from the two biggest brands, including Coca Cola Black Cherry, PepsiOne, and PepsiCo’s Slice, see Wikipedia page here. Also, EatThis.com published “15 Discontinued Fruit Sodas You'll Sadly Never See Again” in May, 2022. Included in that list are Orbtiz, Sprice Remix, and Dr. Pepper iterations, among others.

Remaining with the big brands, a recent report from Discontinued.com, “Sierra Mist Discontinued 2023 – What Happens With Cranberry & Zero Sugar?” details the largely unexpected loss of a former PepsiCo favorite: The Sierra Mist Cranberry Splash from PepsiCo is no longer available. Unfortunately, there are no plans for bringing back Sierra Mist Cranberry Splash, according to PepsiCo. As its name suggests, Sierra Mist Cranberry Splash is a cranberry-flavored soda. This product is like its main competitors, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and 7-Up Cranberry Splash. It has a transparent color.

Stores are presently selling any remaining inventory, with no further availability once they sell out.

See here for a DiscontinuedNews.com list of Monster Energy Drink varieties also discontinued for 2023.

For a perspective of how quickly the beverage industry changes, an archived October 23, 2020 piece from FastCompany.com, “Coke is Killing 200 Brands: Here’s the List of Canceled Products Announced So Far,” contains a then-complete list of products canceled that year by Coca-Cola Company alone.

As the weeks go on and more current cancellations are announced, I will share those updates here.

To end this piece on a positive note for some soda drinkers, an archived October 3rd article from “EatThis.com, 12 Discontinued Sodas That Returned After Customer Outcry,” offers a lesson: Customer voices matter.

From the article: For 79 dark days in 1985, Coca-Cola vanished from shelves and was replaced by a new, sweeter product called Coke. That's right, Coca-Cola tried to kill off its flagship product. And customers freaked out. Amidst horrific backlash, per the New York Times, the soda company quickly backtracked and began producing its classic drink again, which has since been called Coca-Cola Classic.

Yes, what we know in today’s vernacular simply as “Coke” once disappeared as well.

Conclusion

The ongoing beverage wars today encompass far more brands than Coca-Cola and Pepsi. The pandemic did no favors for the industry in general, due in large part to widespread lack of in-store visitation during its height.

Several brands remain in recovery today, yet the industry — as typical — is still volatile.

As mentioned, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

