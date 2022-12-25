A Brief History of Christmas and Global Winter Celebrations

Joel Eisenberg

What we know as “Christmas” is a tradition with global origins and iterations.

Christmas

Author’s Note

This article is based on widely-accepted media reports as to global iterations of the Christmas holiday. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: History.com, Merriam-Webster.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a scrupulously-attributed history of what we know today as “Christmas.” As excerpted from the page: Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world. A feast central to the Christian liturgical year, it is preceded by the season of Advent or the Nativity Fast and initiates the season of Christmastide, which historically in the West lasts twelve daysand culminates on Twelfth Night. Christmas Day is a public holiday in many countries, is celebrated religiously by a majority of Christians, as well as culturally by many non-Christians, and forms an integral part of the holiday seasonorganized around it.

Though Christmas as a holiday is widely celebrated in the U.S. and other countries, per media reports it appears Americans whose cultures and religions follow the annual tradition are also those most prone to criticizing its commercialism. Controversial as it may be for some to consider, the Christian origins of the holiday are celebrated more in some circles as exclusively a deeply-held religious occasion, as opposed to the gift-giving tradition it has become.

The thought is similar to the Jewish Chanukah, which has also been criticized by some as a perversion of its original intent. Said reason for Chanukah was a commemoration of the recovery, during the 2nd century BCE, of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. Though family celebrations were common early, gift-giving evolved much later as tradition.

Returning to the Wikipedia page on the Christmas holiday, it goes on to state: The traditional Christmas narrative recounted in the New Testament, known as the Nativity of Jesus, says that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, in accordance with messianic prophecies. When Joseph and Mary arrived in the city, the inn had no room and so they were offered a stable where the Christ Child was soon born, with angels proclaiming this news to shepherds who then spread the word. There are different hypotheses regarding the date of Jesus' birth and in the early fourth century, the church fixed the date as December 25.

Variants of Christmas, however, are global in scope, origin, and belief system. They are most often not referred to as “Christmas,” and do not commemorate the birth of Jesus.

Let us explore further.

Christmas

History.com‘s “History of Christmas” provides an overview of one of the world’s most celebrated, and misunderstood, holidays.

What is most frequently celebrated per the piece in non-Christian cultures is the winter season.

As excerpted from the article: The middle of winter has long been a time of celebration around the world... Many peoples rejoiced during the winter solstice, when the worst of the winter was behind them and they could look forward to longer days and extended hours of sunlight. In Scandinavia, the Norse celebrated Yule from December 21, the winter solstice, through January. In recognition of the return of the sun, fathers and sons would bring home large logs, which they would set on fire. The people would feast until the log burned out, which could take as many as 12 days. The Norse believed that each spark from the fire represented a new pig or calf that would be born during the coming year.

Further details of global iterations of what Americans consider “Christmas” follow, though those specifics have little in common with each other or the holiday we know.

The article goes on to state: In Germany, people honored the pagan god Oden during the mid-winter holiday. Germans were terrified of Oden, as they believed he made nocturnal flights through the sky to observe his people, and then decide who would prosper or perish. Because of his presence, many people chose to stay inside.

Among other points, this History.com article contains a section entitled “Is Christmas Really the Day Jesus Was Born?” that details what has become the holiday vis a vis the earliest days of Christianity.

The article as a whole is a strongly recommended read.

As to the word “holiday” itself, according to Merriam-Webster, one of the stalwart definitions is “a holy day.”

Conclusion

Regardless of particular celebrations or lack thereof, I would like to take a moment to wish my NewsBreak readers a happy, healthy holiday season, and I thank you all for reading.

