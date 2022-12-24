Plans For Jimmy John’s Closings in 2023

Following over 90 pandemic-related closings between 2020 and mid-2021, and several unexpected and high-profile closures in recent weeks, are plans afoot to shutter more locations in 2023?

Jimmy John’s Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FranchiseTimes.com, Syracuse.com, and KETK.com.

Introduction

I have written about the Jimmy John’s sandwich chain previously on NewsBreak. My June 20th article, “Plans For Jimmy John’s in 2022,” is particularly relevant to this current piece as it distinguished between — with supportive excerpts — fact and fiction as it regarded the future of the company.

In terms of then-current company business, my article excerpted an archived May, 2021 report from FranchiseTimes.com, “How Jimmy John’s Evolved in a Crowded Sandwich Category” that offered some historical perspective on the entity.

From the FranchiseTimes.com report: Jimmy John’s, meanwhile, was positioned well with its delivery business, but urban locations were hit hard and the company shuttered about 90 of its nearly 3,000 stores last year. Under the Inspire Brands umbrella since 2019, Jimmy’s John’s is undergoing something of a transformation as it benefits from its parent company’s shared services platform and establishes an identity without Jimmy John himself.

The company in 2022 appeared to have recovered from its pandemic-related woes at the time of publication of my article. However, recent weeks have seen a spate of unexpected permanent closures, among them from the states of New York and Texas.

Let us explore further.

Jimmy John’s, 2022

Per a December 21st report from KETK.com, “What Happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?” two Texas locations permanently closed with apparently no notice.

As excerpted from the report: Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job.

Not only were the closures surprising to employees, but reportedly customers as well.

The report goes on to state: Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding businesses say there may have been some tax issues. These two tax ladies came up to us saying ‘Hey, the owner hasn’t been paying sales tax because he owes, this amount of money and we will need to confiscate all the cash out of the register and the safe and we need to take your permits because they are not legal,’” said McFadden.

The owner, though, insists taxes were paid but the locations were underperforming and the decision was his.

One month earlier, a comparable report from New York-based Syracuse.com, entitled “Three Syracuse Area Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shops Appear to be Closed,” detailed the quiet closures of a troika of stalwart locations.

From the article: The three Onondaga County locations of the national Jimmy John’s sandwich shop chain appear to be closed. The shop on Circle Drive in Cicero closed earlier this month and is no longer listed among the locations on the company’s web site. Two others — one on Marshall Street near Syracuse University and another near Carrier Circle — are still listed on the site but do not appear to be operating.

A call to the company verified the closures, though no reason was given.

Conclusion

As Jimmy John’s franchises locations, it is frequently up to individual owners to shutter them permanently or otherwise. In terms of company closures per corporate dictates, there have been no announced plans for 2023 at press time, and no indication the closures discussed in this piece are representative of company-wide issues.

Individual locations, in either instance, will likely continue to close on a case-by-case basis.

Thank you for reading.