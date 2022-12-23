All Patagonia Stores Nationwide Temporarily Closing

The outdoor clothing company is shuttering for the holidays again while paying employees for the time off.

Patagonia Photo by Patagonia.com

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Patagonia chain: Patagonia, Inc. is an American retailer of outdoor clothing. It was founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973 and is based in Ventura, California. Patagonia operates stores in 10+ countries globally, as well as factories in 16 countries.

The Wikipedia page elaborates on the entity’s primary philanthropic interests and tax shield: In September 2022, Chouinard transferred ownership of Patagonia to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, a trust overseen by the Chouinard family and advisors. Chouinard's stated goal was for profits to be used to address climate change and protect land. The move allows Chouinard to avoid taxes by gifting his shares to a nonprofit holding company, while effectively maintaining control of the company.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 2,379 Patagonia retail stores in the United States as of September 23, 2022. The state with the most number of Patagonia locations in the U.S. is California, with 220 retail stores, which is about 9% of all Patagonia retail stores in the U.S.

The company is both highly successful and acclaimed; recent company news has only added to its favorable public perception.

Let us explore further.

Patagonia, 2022

According to a December 22nd report from RetailDive.com, entitled Patagonia to Close Stores, Give Employees Paid Week Off For the Holidays, the company is repeating an annual tradition.

As excerpted from the article: Patagonia employees in the U.S. and Canada will get a paid week off to end the year again… “We’re doing it again this year,” CEO Ryan Gellert wrote on LinkedIn Wednesday.“Our North [American] stores, customer service operations and warehouse will be closed from December 25 through January 1 because we believe in providing quality of life for our people,” said Gellert.

Said “annual tradition” is expected to remain in force in upcoming years.

Conclusion

Per the RetailDive.com piece, the decision to repeat the end-of-year break has drawn widespread praise on the social media platform.

Indeed, as a targeted Facebook and Reddit search will verify, customers and employees alike have lauded the decision.

