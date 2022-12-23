Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23

News of the stalwart location’s closure has reportedly taken many customers by surprise.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Buffalo Wild Wings chain, which was founded in 1982 and described on the page as a casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise specializing in Buffalo wing and sauces. The company is owned by Inspire Brands, and maintains restaurant locations in several international territories as well as the U.S.

According to ScrapeHero.com’s current location count: There are 1,231 Buffalo Wild Wings stores in the United States as of December 12, 2022. The state with the most number of Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 115 stores, which is about 9% of all Buffalo Wild Wings stores in the U.S.

Due in part to financial and related metrics that imply company stability, some customers have taken to social media expressing surprise at the news of an imminent Pennsylvania closure.

Per a December 23rd brief from PennLive.com, entitled “Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant in Central Pennsylvania to Close,” the location’s shuttering appeared to have had scant public notice.

As excerpted from the brief: A Buffalo Wild Wings in central Pennsylvania is closing before Christmas. On Wednesday, an employee at the restaurant at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township confirmed the last day of business will be Dec. 23. No reason was given for the closing.

The closing has since been independently verified.

For perspective, a May, 2022 article from NRN.com, “Inspire Brands Leans Into Buffalo Wild Wings GO Format,” stated the company’s current parent was planning to add smaller-format locations: Buffalo Wild Wings is leaning into its takeout- and delivery-focused GO format and plans to open 100 before the end of 2022, the company said this week. First launched outside Atlanta in 2020, the smaller-format units feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, condensed seating and heated takeout lockers for contactless pickup.

Those plans have not changed. This is important to note as it verifies the company is continuing to expand while experimenting with new format locations. Resultantly, it appears the Pennsylvania closure is an outlier.

