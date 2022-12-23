Multiple Big Lots! “Accelerated” Store Closures Scheduled For 2023

The announcement follows publicly stated plans in January of this year for a company-wide expansion.

Big Lots Photo by BigLots.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CBSNews.com, BigLots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Big Lots! chain for NewsBreak. My recent article, “Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes,” is particularly relevant to this current piece as it details a location no longer considered by company executives to be a net positive.

My article excerpted a December 1st report from CBSNews.com, "Nothing They Can Do About It": Homeless, Shoplifters Blamed For Big Lots Closing in Citrus Heights,” that explained the stalwart California location had little choice but to shutter.

From the CBSNews.com report: "What's going to fill the spot? It's just going to go downhill from here, I guess," said Todd Chapman. Chapman shops there every week, but his last visit got him so upset he posted about it on Nextdoor and received dozens of responses. Chapman said an employee told him the growing homeless population in the parking lot, coupled with rampant shoplifting, is forcing them to shut down.

On the heels of the announcement of the Colorado store shuttering came word of the mass “accelerated” closures, which are now confirmed to begin next year.

Let us explore.

Big Lots!, 2022

According to a December 5th report from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Big Lots Just Announced An Accelerated Number of Closures,“ the company that 11 months earlier announced an expansion is hastening closure plans.

As excerpted from the report, for further perspective: In January, Big Lots was singing a different tune, announcing plans to open approximately 500 new stores over the next few years, according to a presentation for investors. In 2022 alone, the company had plans to open 50 new stores, with 80 or more opening per year after that.

In regards to the new announcement, the report stated: During a Dec. 1 earnings call outlining results from the third fiscal quarter of 2022, Jonathan Ramsden, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and administrative officer for Big Lots, stated that the retailer has "an accelerated number of closures" planned. According to Ramsden, the closures are intended to increase revenue, as Big Lots will be selling store properties that it owns. Other sites are "underperforming," he said, which is why the company is looking to speed up the closure process.

Ramsden’s followup words on the matter verified the company still intends to open new locations: "The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings," Ramsden said.

Conclusion

There has been no word of late where company intends to add new stores, and subtracting those within the acceleration have yet to be identified. Regardless, as we have seen via conflicting news from 2022 alone, plans for such sizable chains as Big Lots! can change on a moment’s notice.

As of press time, the specific locations of the announced accelerated closures are imminently expected to be identified.

In the event of pertinent updates to this story, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

