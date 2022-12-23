Doctors Say Depression During the Winter Holidays May Be Diagnosed and Treated as “Seasonal Affective Disorder”

Joel Eisenberg

Doctors and mental health professionals say SAD is a common form of depression, but often under-looked as a diagnosis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwgsq_0js1qgls00
SnowmanPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from, or believes they suffer from, disorders of any type related to the topic of this article to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and the National Institute of Mental Health.

Introduction

MayoClinic.org features a comprehensive overview of Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD: Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons — SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. If you're like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody. These symptoms often resolve during the spring and summer months. Less often, SAD causes depression in the spring or early summer and resolves during the fall or winter months.

Doctors and mental health professionals, as a targeted Google search will verify, often treat patients with the illness who previously believed they suffered from “holiday blues” and no other issue. Among the most frequent reason listed for this phenomenon is that said patients exhibited scant other symptoms related to depression during the rest of the year.

Let us explore.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, 2022

By its very definition, SAD is a seasonal form of depression. According to the previously linked Mayo Clinic website, treatment for SAD may include light therapy (phototherapy), psychotherapy and medications.

As excerpted from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) webpage on the matter: SAD is a type of depression characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting about 4 to 5 months per year. Therefore, the signs and symptoms of SAD include those associated with major depression, and some specific symptoms that differ for winter-pattern and summer-pattern SAD. Not every person with SAD will experience all of the symptoms listed below.

Symptoms of major depression, as listed, may include loss of interest in activities, changes in appetite or weight, problems with sleep, agitation, low energy, feeling of hopelessness or worthlessness, difficulty in concentrating, and frequent thoughts of death or suicide.

The NIMH webpage also states for winter-pattern SAD, additional specific symptoms may include oversleeping (hypersomnia), overeating with a particular craving for carbohydrates, weight gain, and social withdrawal.

Specific symptoms for summer-pattern SAD, as listed, may include insomnia, poor appetite leading to weight loss, agitation, anxiety, and/or episodes of violent behavior.

SAD is a very real illness that impacts millions. It is imperative to contact a medical or mental health professional upon first signs. The Mayo Clinic and the NIMH agree on treatment protocols, while the latter also lists Vitamin D in conjunction with the three other aforementioned treatments.

Conclusion

If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 for a lifeline representative, or visit 988Lifeline.org.

In the event of pertinent updates to this story, inclusive of new related studies and treatments, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

