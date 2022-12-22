“Milestone” Medical Study: Treating Chronic Pain Without Opioids

The study is considered a “milestone” by some in the field due to the utilization of stem cells for this purpose.

Face of Pain Photo by Road Trip With Raj, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic pain to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including The National Institutes of Health, The Cleveland Clinic, and Newsroom.ClevelandClinic.org.

Introduction

When my left knee was replaced in 2017, I was prescribed opioids to temper the pain. Though I am not a doctor and make no recommendations in this regard, I did not take them in large part due to what I had learned about the ongoing opioid crisis.

I was scared to begin an opioid regimen, quite frankly, so I used aspirin when needed. I should note I had asked my doctor for his approval first, which he granted under the condition if I could not tolerate the residual pain the opioids should be taken as prescribed.

I remained with the aspirin exclusively, under his supervision. It should go without saying but always check with your doctor if you have the same concern, and follow professional directives.

Regardless, opioids for many have become something of a necessity when dealing with issues related to pain, and yet addiction to the drugs is among the biggest of all U.S. medical scourges.

Scientists, though, have had limited success sourcing alternative methods of pain management as many of these efforts have been placed on hold due to lack of funding.

Until now.

Let us explore further.

Chronic Pain Study, 2022

According to a December 14th press release from ClevelandClinic.org, “Cleveland Clinic Studying Stem Cell Treatment for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome,” such a promising treatment study has received a substantial grant.

As excerpted from the release: Cleveland Clinic was awarded $5.5 million from the National Institutes of Health to develop a stem cell treatment for complex regional pain syndrome, a disease that causes debilitating chronic pain. The research shows long-term potential for providing patients suffering from chronic pain an alternative to addictive treatments like opioids.

For an explanation as to the importance of this study, theories have abounded for some time about the efficacy of stem cell treatments on alleviating certain types of pain. However, the funding has been largely unavailable to see studies of this nature through.

The article goes on to state: This is the first federally-funded project to develop a therapy using human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSC) in pain management and the largest grant to investigate complex regional pain syndrome. The disease often follows a localized injury, typically an arm or leg, and leads to debilitating chronic pain, swelling, color change and unbearable sensitivity to touch. The symptoms can be so severe that getting dressed or laying down to sleep can be difficult and painful.

The grant from the NIH offers a substantial degree of confidence in the present study, as well as a trigger to potentially find an effective treatment for certain types severe pain outside of the usual prescription of opioids.

Conclusion

It is reported more than 50 million American adults are afflicted with chronic pain, which can lead to problems inclusive of insomnia, mood disorders and opioid abuse.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.